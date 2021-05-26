Network that supplied drugs in Dayton detective's shooting death dismantled, DEA says

May 26—An investigation into Washington D.C. area drug cartel cells led authorities to taking down the transportation network which allegedly supplied the drugs involved in the search warrant where Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio was killed, the Drug Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday.

Shane Todd with the Washington D.C. Division Office said the mission of the DEA is to save lives, but also to arrest and bring justice to those responsible for drug violence.

"This is a perfect example of how we're holding the network that delivered the drugs (accountable)," Todd told the Dayton Daily News. "That network is now dismantled."

A multi-year investigation by more than a dozen agencies across the country and Mexico identified a large network of suppliers and distributors in the D.C. area with connections to the Sinaloa Cartel, authorities said. More than 30 people have been charged, $5.4 million have been recovered and more than 100 firearms were seized, they said.

Todd said during the investigation, authorities identified a Los Angeles-based transportation network that was delivering drugs to the east coast.

"During the investigation, we learned that the same LA transportation network had also been delivering drugs to Dayton, Ohio including the drugs that had been the target of the search warrant during which TFO Del Rio was shot and killed," Todd said.

Detective Jorge Del Rio was shot twice while serving a drug-related warrant at a home on Ruskin Avenue as part of DEA task force in Dayton. Police said Del Rio was walking down steps when he was shot twice in the face.

He died days later on Nov. 7, 2019.

Nathan Goddard, Cahke Cortner and Lionel Combs III are charged in U.S. District Court in connection to the shooting. Authorities suspect Goddard of shooting Del Rio and are deciding whether to seek the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors filed court documents saying they will not be seeking the death penalty against Cortner and Combs.

Prosecutors have until October to decide whether they are going to pursue the death penalty against Goddard. All three men remain in federal custody.