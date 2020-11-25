Network Traffic Analyzer Market to reach US $4 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Top Trends, Expansion Plans, Investments Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Leading Players, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Growing necessity for in-depth visibility into the network security & the quality of service, along with the rising growth of network infrastructure drives the demand for network traffic analyzer market

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government & Utilities, Others), and by Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global network traffic analyzer market size is anticipated to reach USD 4 billion by 2025. The key factors responsible for industry growth include the increasing need for innovative network management systems to manage the rising network complexities and traffic. Network traffic analyzer uses automated as well as manual techniques along with reviewing minute-level data within the network traffic.

The enterprise network comprises hundreds of network devices that include switches, workstations, hubs, routers, firewalls, virtual machines, servers, and different other network-related components. Maintaining and managing these devices required customized network traffic analyzer solutions since the tools can provide insights into the bandwidth consumption, network traffic, protocol analysis, and business applications. Different types of solutions are used in identifying threats, detection, and moderation of security attacks, along with better planning of the network in the future.

The global network traffic analyzer market contains both solutions and services segments. The solutions segment of the network traffic analyzer component has a maximum revenue share within the global point of sale market in 2019. The network traffic analyzer solutions collect data for the response time in interactions among the servers and clients including application-level and connectivity –level transactions. This produced metadata further provides administrators to handle application and network issues by evaluating the cause of bottlenecks, slowdowns, and downtime.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global network traffic analyzer by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the network traffic analyzer industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global network traffic analyzer market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global network traffic analyzer market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the network traffic analyzer applications, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the network traffic analyzer market in North America.

The major players of the global network traffic analyzer market are SolarWinds, Netscout, Broadcom, Nokia, Opmantek, Progress, Kentik, Colasoft, ManageEngine, NEC, NetVizura, Plixer, and more. The network traffic analyzer market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

