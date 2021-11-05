Networking adds another 13 years to state prison sentence

Nov. 5—CONCORD — A New Hampshire prison inmate will serve another 13 years behind bars for his networking efforts in the drug world, prosecutors announced.

Nathan Anderson, 38, pleaded guilty on Friday to arranging for some of his fellow inmates at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility to meet his Massachusetts fentanyl supplier once they got released on parole, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

The introductions led to meetings with the Haverhill, Mass., dealer, and Anderson's friends purchased large quantities of fentanyl for redistribution in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said Anderson started his networking activities in the fall of 2018, about a half year after starting his 3- to 8-year sentence for drug-related crimes. On Friday, he received an additional sentence of 13 to 30 years in state prison.

He can shave off five years from the sentence if he behaves well in prison and cooperates with all drug-testing efforts.

The investigation of the case involved the Attorney General's Office, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.