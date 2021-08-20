Neuberger Berman’s $164M Commodities Fund Can Invest 5% in Bitcoin
Neuberger Berman’s $164 million commodities fund can invest up to 5% of its assets in bitcoin futures and funds, the asset manager said Friday, following up the crypto play that it began last week.
“Effective immediately,” Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund may invest in bitcoin futures and Canada’s bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETF), the regulatory filing said.
The fund got an initial go-ahead to chase bitcoin and ether exposure through derivative products on August 11. Ether now appears to be off the table; Friday’s bitcoin-only filing said it “replaces” the original.
While certain ETFs are now on the fund’s whitelist, it still cannot invest directly in digital assets – likely due to regulatory concerns.
The new filing indicates that Neuberger Berman – a $400 billion asset manager – is seriously eyeing crypto investments if not already participating in its greenlit products.
