Neuberger Berman’s $164M Commodities Fund Can Invest 5% in Bitcoin

Danny Nelson
·1 min read

Neuberger Berman’s $164 million commodities fund can invest up to 5% of its assets in bitcoin futures and funds, the asset manager said Friday, following up the crypto play that it began last week.

  • “Effective immediately,” Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund may invest in bitcoin futures and Canada’s bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETF), the regulatory filing said.

  • The fund got an initial go-ahead to chase bitcoin and ether exposure through derivative products on August 11. Ether now appears to be off the table; Friday’s bitcoin-only filing said it “replaces” the original.

  • While certain ETFs are now on the fund’s whitelist, it still cannot invest directly in digital assets – likely due to regulatory concerns.

  • The new filing indicates that Neuberger Berman – a $400 billion asset manager – is seriously eyeing crypto investments if not already participating in its greenlit products.

Read more: Neuberger Berman Greenlights Indirect Crypto Investments for Commodities Fund

