Neuberger Berman Commodity Fund Permitted to Invest 5% in BTC Futures

BeInCrypto –

Multibillion-dollar asset management firm Neuberger Berman can now invest a small percentage of its assets in cryptocurrency. By way of bitcoin (BTC) futures, and BTC exchange traded funds (ETFs) based in Canada.

In an amended regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said that, effective immediately, its $164 million commodities mutual fund could reserve up to 5% of its assets for BTC investments “to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin.”

The supplement, filed with the SEC on August 20, also stipulated that the fund “may seek to gain investment exposure to cryptocurrencies through bitcoin futures traded on futures exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission or through investments in the securities of exchange traded funds organized and listed for trading in Canada that invest in bitcoin.”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto