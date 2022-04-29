Neuren Pharmaceuticals' (ASX:NEU) investors will be pleased with their splendid 222% return over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) share price has soared 222% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 17% in about a quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Neuren Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue shrink by 96% per year. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 48% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Neuren Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 193% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 23% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Neuren Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

