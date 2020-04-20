Neuro Brands Expands Lifestyle Beverage Line with Debut of Shelf-Stable Live Probiotic Drink PROBUCHA™

PROBUCHA™ Available Now in Walmart Stores Nationwide and Online via Amazon

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro Brands, LLC, a leader in the healthier lifestyle beverage space, including the high growth categories of refreshing energy, relaxation, sleep, daily and digestive health, has officially debuted its new revolutionary digestive health beverage, PROBUCHA™. With the name derived from its two main ingredients – Probiotics and Kombucha, PROBUCHA™ is one of the few shelf-stable live probiotic drinks on the market.

neuroPROBUCHA More

PROBUCHA™ is a lightly carbonated probiotic drink, naturally flavored with meyer lemon and ginger that not only tastes great but can help in digestion. While PROBUCHA™ is designed in the style of Kombucha, its probiotic benefits are derived from a single ingredient called Bacillus subtilis. This makes it safe to store at room temperature, allowing consumers to save their much-needed fridge space and buy in larger quantities.

"We are delighted to be launching PROBUCHA™ online and in stores nationwide," said Neuro Brands CEO Diana Jenkins in a statement. "PROBUCHA™ is an amazing addition to our growing line of drinks, each meeting a unique need for our customers. PROBUCHA™ is a truly unique product that was formulated to give our customers a wonderful aid to their digestive health while actually tasting great. We are truly thrilled to bring one of the only few shelf-stable live probiotic drinks to the market, especially for those individuals who desire better digestive health but don't want a traditional kombucha beverage."

Each ingredient in PROBUCHA™ plays a role in restoring, rebuilding or promoting better digestive function. Ginger, curcumin, a hefty amount of apple cider vinegar (1 tbsp per bottle), fermented kombucha tea and the shelf-stable live probiotic Bacillus subtillus, clinically studied for its beneficial effects upon the digestive system. Kombucha serves as a helpful prebiotic ingredient in PROBUCHA™, giving PROBUCHA™ both a prebiotic and probiotic ingredient combination.

neuro® has become a favorite go-to beverage choice of pop culture's elite, with the entire line specially formulated with the highest quality ingredients from sustainable sources. neuro® drinks meet the diverse needs of consumers as a vegan, gluten-free, certified kosher and low-calorie option. PROBUCHA™ joins the colorful array of drinks with a purpose: SONIC™, to increase attention and boost energy; BLISS™, to reduce stress; SLEEP™, to relax and create a better sleep; GASM™, to increase drive and stamina; TRIM™, to improve digestion and control appetite; and AQUA™, for premium hydration.

PROBUCHA™ is available now via Amazon and in Walmart stores nationwide, with more retail locations to be announced soon. For more information and to purchase, visit www.drinkneuro.com/probucha

About Neuro Brands, LLC:

Neuro Brands creates, manufactures and markets lifestyle beverages with a purpose – to help with sleep, relaxation, energy, digestion and overall health. Each neuro is vegan, gluten-free, certified kosher and carefully crafted with the highest quality products available to help the body and mind get what they need, at 35 calories per serving or less. Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Diana Jenkins, Neuro Brands is based in Los Angeles. Its line of lifestyle drinks includes SONIC™, BLISS™, SLEEP™, GASM™, TRIM™, AQUA™, and PROBUCHA™ which are available at over seventy thousand retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons Safeway, Wegmans, H.E.B., Amazon, CVS, Rite Aid, Quiktrip, Racetrac, and 7-Eleven.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuro-brands-expands-lifestyle-beverage-line-with-debut-of-shelf-stable-live-probiotic-drink-probucha-301043027.html

SOURCE Neuro Brands