Neurologists debunk 11 myths about headache and migraine

Neurologists Deena Kuruvilla and Cynthia Armand debunk 11 myths about headaches and migraine attacks. They talk about the relationship between caffeine and headaches, the best hangover cure, and various treatment options for a headache and migraine. They also debunk the myth that a migraine attack is just a headache. In fact, migraine is a neurological disease and is the second-leading cause of disability worldwide. Kuruvilla is a board-certified neurologist and director of the Westport Headache Institute. She primarily focuses on procedural approaches for the treatment of headache disorders. You can learn more about her work here: https://www.westportheadache.com/ Armand is an assistant professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the fellowship director and founder of the Holistic Migraine Lecture Series at the Montefiore Headache Center. You can learn more about her work here: https://einsteinmed.edu/faculty/15446/cynthia-armand

