Neurologists debunk 11 myths about headache and migraine

Business Insider Video

Allergy and immunology specialists Wei Wei Li and Payel Gupta debunk 11 myths about food allergies. They talk about how peanuts are not the most common food allergy and how Benadryl will not treat an allergic reaction. They also discuss the distinction between food intolerances and food allergies and why it's important to know the difference. Li is a board-certified adult and pediatric allergy immunology specialist and the medical director at Cleared. She's been in practice in New Jersey for the past 10 years. You can read more about her work here: http://www.getcleared.com/ Gupta is an adult and pediatric allergy, asthma, and immunology specialist. She is also a cofounder and the chief medical officer at Cleared. She's been practicing in New York City for over 12 years. You can read more about her work here: https://www.easeallergy.com/ 0:00 Intro 0:40 Peanuts are the most common food allergy 1:28 You can use Benadryl to treat an allergic reaction 2:02 Food allergies and food intolerances are the same thing 3:24 Food-sensitivity testing is accurate 4:14 The best way to find out if you have a food allergy is to get tested 5:10 You can cure food allergies 6:02 Allergic reactions won't happen if you didn't swallow the food 6:49 Each allergic reaction will be worse than the last 7:15 If your child has eczema, they will also develop food allergies 7:52 If your first child has a food allergy, your next child will have one also 8:23 Throwing up will make your allergic reaction less severe