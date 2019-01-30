What Neurologists Want You to Know About OTC Sleep Aids

From Good Housekeeping

Getting those coveted eight hours of sleep at night feels all the more elusive when you've had caffeine too late in the day or can't stop running thinking through your to do list. True life: It sends many of us reaching into the medicine cabinet for some over-the-counter sleeping pills.

Nonprescription medications like ZzzQuil and Unisom and supplements such as melatonin and valerian can help get your brain in a restful mood, but just because you don't need a doctor's note doesn't mean they're always the best choice. Sleep aids can interact with other medications you take, and lingering effects can also put your safety at risk.



With that in mind, here's how to navigate the pharmacy aisle and rethink your sleep routine if you're suffering from insomnia.



Are over-the-counter sleep aids safe?

Yes. Using an OTC sleep aid is generally safe; you'll just want to watch for a hangover effect. "Any time you take anything sedating there’s the chance you’re going to feel groggy the next morning," says Victoria Sharma, M.D., a board-certified doctor in sleep medicine and neurology at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Because this hangover effect can up your risk for accidents, she advises against using anything that affects your alertness in the morning.



Taking the lowest recommended dose before a full night's sleep (not in the middle of the night) can help prevent grogginess the next day. Always consult a doctor first if you're pregnant, breast-feeding, or have liver problems, but everyone should follow these precautions with OTC sleep aids:

Ask your doctor if sleep aids interact with any medications you're taking.

if sleep aids interact with any medications you're taking. Never mix sleep aids with alcohol , as it can increase the sedative effect.

, as it can increase the sedative effect. Start at a low dose , especially with older adults, to avoid excessive drowsiness.

, especially with older adults, to avoid excessive drowsiness. Do NOT give children sleep aids, unless cleared by a pediatrician.

OTC sleep aids aren't habit-forming in the sense that your body won't become physically dependent on them, but they're also not designed for regular, long-term use. Doing so can cause side effects like persistent drowsiness, confusion, memory problems, dry mouth, and urinary issues.

If you're experiencing chronic insomnia, visit your primary care provider to figure out it's a sign of something more serious. Sleep apnea, mood disorders, and thyroid problems can all cause sleeplessness.

What is a good OTC sleep aid?

Most OTC sleep aids induce sleep using antihistamines, but you'll also find popular supplements like melatonin and valerian in the pharmacy aisles. Here's what you can expect from each type:

Antihistamines

Common sleep meds like Zzzquil and Unisom contain antihistamines like diphenhydramine and doxylamine as the active ingredients. (The allergy medication Benadryl also contains diphenhydramine, which is why it can make you sleepy.)

"In the doses that are available over the counter, antihistamines are relatively safe and they work for a lot of people," says Pradeep Bollu, M.D., a board-certified sleep specialist and neurologist with MU Health Care. "They antagonize the alerting chemical called histamine in one particular region of the brain, and by antagonizing histamine, it makes people sleepy."

While these drugs may make you feel drowsy, they can also lead to side effects like dizziness, dry mouth, and memory or cognition problems and they're not designed for long-term use. If you suffer from restless leg syndrome, antihistamines can even make symptoms worse, so talk to your doctor before using any.

In terms of choosing the best brand, Dr. Bollu says that the bottomline is that the products all contain the same active ingredients. You can pick whatever you feel the most comfortable with, including generics.