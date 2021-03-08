NeurologyLive®, in Partnership with the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, Launches MS Cure Connections® Video Series Program

A diverse panel including an expert neurologist, a psychologist, a patient, and a care partner discuss the patient's journey with MS.

NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals who treat neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, has launched multiple sclerosis (MS) Cure Connections® video series program in partnership with the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC).

The first video series, titled “The Multiple Sclerosis Patient Journey”, features an expert panel including June Halper, M.S.N., APN-C, MSCN, FAAN, chief executive officer of CMSC, who serves as moderator; Patricia K. Coyle, M.D., professor of neurology, vice chair of clinical affairs and director of the MS Comprehensive Care Center at Stony Brook University Medical Center; Frederick W. Foley, Ph.D., clinical psychologist at the MS Center at Holy Name Medical Center; and Ann Moore, a patient with multiple sclerosis (MS), and her care partner, Kathy Zelles, who give their perspectives on various facets of multiple sclerosis.

“These past several months our partnership with the CMSC has escalated to producing and disseminating extremely important education for neurology professionals everywhere,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of NeurologyLive®. “With the CMSC being the ongoing resource for all those affected by multiple sclerosis, it was only right to launch an MS Cure Connections® video series program with them. Through this series, the health care team and the patients and families who receive MS care will get expert perspectives on hot topics in MS that will lead to improved patient care and outcomes.”

As part of the second video series, NeurologyLive® and CMSC will host a live, interactive webcast titled “Strategies for Managing Advanced Disease in Multiple Sclerosis during COVID-19” on Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST. This innovative program will provide health care professionals, patients and care partners with a detailed patient journey in managing progressive MS. It also will discuss the use of telehealth for diagnosis and treatment, review the pharmacologic management of progressive MS and address quality of life, complementary and natural therapies for symptom control, and support networks for patients, caregivers and clinicians. To register, click here.

Halper added, “This new video series and expanded collaboration with NeurologyLive® is helping us keep the worldwide health care professional community informed and engaged about MS in creative and productive ways.”

A multimedia platform for health care professionals treating neurological diseases, NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep disorders and stroke. The NeurologyLive® platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, FDA approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is the largest North American multidisciplinary membership organization dedicated to defining and advancing the standard of care of MS patients. Its mission is to promote high-quality MS care through education, training, clinical research, networking and targeted advocacy efforts.

The CMSC includes a professional network of 13,500 health care clinicians and scientists worldwide. The membership represents the full spectrum of MS health care professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, researchers and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS.

