Will Neurones S.A.'s (EPA:NRO) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

Looking at Neurones S.A.'s (EPA:NRO) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, as a 18% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 8.1%. By 2020, we can expect Neurones’s bottom line to reach €31m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €26m. Below is a brief commentary around Neurones's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Neurones going to perform in the near future?

The 3 analysts covering NRO view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of NRO's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, NRO's earnings should reach €34m, from current levels of €26m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.5%. This leads to an EPS of €1.42 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.07. In 2022, NRO's profit margin will have expanded from 5.3% to 6.0%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Neurones, I've put together three essential factors you should look at:

