How Neuroscience Explains Your Teenager’s Impulsive Behavior

Have you ever wondered why your teen seems to act impulsively? Why their actions seem to be taken without regard to consequences? While some of these acts are relatively harmless, others — swilling a few beers at a party or cliff-jumping into a lake at night — can be downright dangerous. Parents of teenagers often find themselves scratching their heads and wondering what on Earth their kids were thinking. A more productive question would be for parents to ask themselves, “What do I need to understand about my teen to help them through this turbulent time in their development?”

For one, adolescence is a critical period of neurological development that can explain a lot of behaviors that, to parents, may seem inexplicable. While we easily accept that a kindergartner’s brain is still forming, we often expect teenagers to think and act just like adults. The truth is, massive development changes occur at this time that require parenting skills to help. Most notably, by better understanding the biological aspects of teenage brain development, parents can not only improve their empathy, but also facilitate safe and moderately structured environments to assist them with the multitude of competing priorities emanating from their environment

“It’s so important for parents — and teachers, and school administrators, and decision makers, and young people themselves — to understand how an adolescent’s brain develops,” says Cynthia Germanotta, President of Born This Way Foundation (which she co-founded with her daughter Lady Gaga), a partner of the Lieber Institute for Brain Development. “That understanding is key for effectively supporting youth as a move into early adulthood, to creating environments in which they can thrive and providing the resources they need to navigate the obstacles and opportunities of adolescence and lead happy, healthy lives.”

Dr. Daniel Weinberger, director and CEO of the Lieber Institute for Brain Development at Johns Hopkins University, concurs.“The human brain is a constantly changing organ, and a lot happens to it during adolescence,” he says. “When you are born, your brain is two-thirds to three-fourths the size of an adult’s brain, but it undergoes an enormous amount of change over the next 20 years — more than it will undergo for the entire rest of your life.”

Among the connections that have yet to be fully forged in a teenager’s brain are those that govern reason and emotion — and the ability to make decisions and behave based on reason and emotion. “When the adolescent brain, with its less-than-fully-developed prefrontal cortex, is exposed to hurt, aggression, disappointment, and other feelings, it doesn’t have all the resources of a mature brain to inhibit immediate and emotionally driven responses,” explains Weinberger.

“All human experiences affect the brain. If they didn’t, we couldn’t learn things or acquire new skills.”

Whether it’s firing back an insult when they feel slighted or slamming down on the gas pedal to show off their car’s speed to their friends, the seemingly impulsive acts of teenagers can be explained biologically. “To be able to inhibit impulsive tendencies or [say no to] a tantalizing experience, you need to be able to understand the implications of the action,” Weinberger says. “You have to understand cause and effect, not just in the immediate moment but in the future. It takes a high-functioning brain to understand that something that would be really fun in the moment could have consequences down the road.”

What does that mean for parents?

Given their still-developing prefrontal cortexes, teens often don’t have the wherewithal for such long-term thinking. “The older you get, the more likely you are to not chase every fox that runs out of the bush,” Weinberger says. “As an adolescent, you chase after many foxes, but eventually, as the prefrontal cortex develops, you learn that everything that glitters is not gold.” This is why it’s so important for parents to invite dialogue through empathy, understanding, and patience. When necessary, parents also need to offer hard guidance away from clear and present dangers — like drugs and alcohol.