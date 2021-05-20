Neurosurgeon, psychiatrist, 5 others charged with murder of Diego Maradona

Seven people, including a neurosurgeon and a psychiatrist, are facing charges in Argentina related to the death of soccer star Diego Maradona.

The two doctors, along with two nurses, a nurse coordinator, another doctor and a psychologist, are accused of being negligent with Maradona and conducting themselves in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner” before and after the November 2020 death.

Maradona died of heart failure on Nov. 25 after brain surgery.

The seven are charged with “simple homicide with eventual intent.”

Brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque, who operated on Maradona to remove a blood clot two weeks before his death, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed Maradona was a close friend.

It’s unclear what motive any of the seven suspects had, but they each face eight to 25 years in prison if convicted. Officials have said the seven ignored “signs of life risk” that led to a “prolonged, agonizing period” before his death.