'Neuter your ex for Valentine's Day.' A NJ pet adoption center promo goes viral.

It's love season for many. But for others, 'tis the season to be spiteful.

For a $50 donation, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey will be sterilizing feral cats and naming them after the donor's ex.

"Neuter your ex for Valentine's day" is the new promo for the Camden County pet adoption center's trap-neuter-return program, which neuters or spays colony cats to break the breeding cycle among them.

And many on social media seemed to love the idea, but not for reasons regarding animal control.

"Donated! The real guy deserves to be neutered, but a cat with his name will do lol," an Instagram user commented on the promotion.

"Does the name have to be an ex-romantic partner? I have a childhood bully and a few ex-friends that would make excellent candidates," another user replied.

Those interested in donating can do so through Venmo (@hbpac), CashApp ($hbpac), and PayPal (@hbnj). Under payment comments, donors should include a name for the cat. No full names are allowed, only first names and nicknames.

Putting ideas up in the universe might either have an effect or trigger some karma. But for now, some kitties will get a sanitary healthcare service for a much lower price than the procedure costs.

Some will laugh at the mischief, while others will pray these cats don't become voodoo dolls.

