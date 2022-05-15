'Neutral' Europe recedes as Finns, Swedes edge toward NATO

JAMEY KEATEN
·5 min read

BERLIN (AP) — With Finland and Sweden taking steps to join NATO, the list of “neutral” countries in Europe appears poised to shrink.

Like the two Nordic countries, other nations joined the European Union for its promise economic and political unity without taking sides in the East-West divide that has endured beyond the end of the Cold war.

But security concerns over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine changed the calculus for Finland and Sweden which have long espoused neutrality and caused other traditionally “neutral” countries to re-think what that term really means for them. Finland said it will decide on NATO membership in the coming days while Sweden could follow suit as public opinion in both Nordic countries has swelled in favor of membership.

While EU members are committed to coming to each other's defense in case of an external attack, the pledge has largely remained on paper as NATO's might overshadows the bloc's own notions of collective defense.

Yet, Turkey could still pour cold water on the NATO ambitions of both Finland and Sweden. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the NATO member's president said his country is “not of a favorable opinion” of the idea because of alleged Nordic country support for Kurdish militants and others that Turkey considers as terrorists.

“This is the key thing about neutrality: It means different things to different people,” said historian Samuel Kruizinga of the University of Amsterdam.

Here’s a look at some countries that have enshrined “neutrality” into their laws or generally considered themselves neutral in the showdown between the United States and Russia and their respective affiliates. Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta are EU members that have not joined NATO, and Switzerland has stayed out of both.

SWITZERLAND

Arguably the most renowned neutral country in Europe, Switzerland has enshrined neutrality into its constitution and Swiss voters decided decades ago to stay out of the EU. But its government has been at pains in recent weeks to explain its concept of neutrality after lining up behind EU sanctions against Russia — and Swiss neutrality is analyzed almost daily in local media these days.

There’s little chance that Switzerland will stray further from its neutrality: Its government has already asked Germany not to pass along Swiss military equipment to Ukraine.

The populist, right-wing party that holds the largest bloc of seats in parliament has been hesitant about further measures against Russia, and the Swiss are fiercely protective of their role as mediator for rival states and as a hub of humanitarian action and human rights. Neutrality helps hone that reputation.

AUSTRIA

Austria’s neutrality is a key component of its modern democracy: As a condition of Allied forces leaving the country and its ability to regain independence in 1955, Austria declared itself militarily neutral.

Since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has struck a fine balance with regard to Austria’s position. He has maintained that the country has no plans to change its security status, while at the same time declaring that military neutrality doesn’t necessarily mean moral neutrality — and that Austria strongly condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

IRELAND

Ireland’s neutrality has long been a bit of a gray area. Prime Minister Micheal Martin summed up the country’s position earlier this year as: “We’re not politically neutral, but we’re military neutral.”

The war in Ukraine has reopened the debate about what Ireland’s neutrality means. Ireland has imposed sanctions on Russia and sent non-lethal aid to Ukraine in response to the invasion.

Ireland has been participating in European Union battlegroups — part of the bloc’s efforts to harmonize its militaries.

Kruizinga, who has contributed to a Cambridge History of the First World War on neutrality, suggested that the more that EU and NATO memberships are similar, the better it is for the bloc “to portray itself as a geopolitical power.”

MALTA

Malta’s constitution says the small Mediterranean island is officially neutral, hewing to a policy of “non-alignment and refusing to participate in any military alliance.” A poll commissioned by the Foreign Ministry published two weeks before Russia’s invasion found a vast majority of respondents supported neutrality — and only 6 percent were against it.

The Times of Malta newspaper on Wednesday reported that Ireland’s Higgins, during a state visit, stressed the idea of “positive” neutrality and joined Maltese President George Vella in condemning the war in Ukraine.

CYPRUS

Cyprus’ relations with the United States have grown considerably over the last decade, but any idea of NATO membership remains off the table — at least for now.

The ethnically split island nation's president said Saturday that “it's much to early" to even contemplate such a move that would invariably meet rival Turkey's strong opposition.

Many Cypriots — particularly those on the political left — continue to blame NATO for the island’s de facto partition after Turkish forces invaded in the mid-1970s. Turkey was a NATO member at the time — and the alliance did nothing to prevent the military action.

Stalwart NATO member Britain has two sovereign military bases on Cyprus, which host a sophisticated listening post on the east coast that is co-operated by U.S. personnel.

Cyprus also wants to maintain a veneer of neutrality, and has allowed Russian warships to resupply at Cypriot ports, although that privilege was suspended after war in Ukraine began.

___

Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus; Jill Lawless in London; Emily Schultheis in Vienna; and Frances D'Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance

    A senior NATO official says Russia's military advance in Ukraine appears to be faltering and he expressed hope that Kyiv can win the war. Top NATO diplomats are meeting Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the western alliance in the face of threats from Russia. “The brutal invasion (by) Russia is losing momentum,” NATO Deputy-Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The bumper first-quarter earnings by the firm formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., which overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable company last week, show a record net income of $39.5 billion, up from $21.7 billion during the same period last year. The figure marks the oil group’s highest quarterly profit since 2019, when the Saudi government, which owns 98% of the company, listed a sliver of its worth on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange in what was then the world’s largest-ever initial public offering.

  • Curry, Thompson send Warriors into Western Conference finals

    This kind of playoff triumph is three years in the making for Klay Thompson, who endured countless hours of rehab and heartache to reach this point again. Instead, Thompson told Brown how much he will miss him next season when Brown takes over the Sacramento Kings — but they still have plenty of basketball left together. Thompson knocked down eight 3-pointers on the way to 30 points, Stephen Curry scored 29 with six 3s, and the Warriors eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies with a 110-96 win in Game 6 on Friday night.

  • Letters to the Editor: May 15, 2022

    Readers share their views on Gov. Ron DeSantis; business and politics; Putin, Biden and presidency; and how war in Ukraine is unlike border situation

  • Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model

    Venezuela’s government is seeking private investors to pump funds into vital but crippled state-run companies, decades after seizing them in the name of socialism. The government on Monday intends to offer 5% to 10% stakes in companies ranging from telephone and internet service providers to a petrochemical producer. Adding to the mystery is lack of details provided by the government about the sale, including what price it is seeking for shares in the companies and on what stock market they might be listed.

  • Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral

    Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem. Police forces beat pallbearers with batons at the start of the funeral procession on Friday of Shireen Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says Palestinian gunmen were in the area and it’s not clear who fired the fatal bullet.

  • Analysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia

    Switzerland's fabled neutral status is about to face its biggest test in decades, with the defence ministry tilting closer to Western military powers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry is drawing up a report on security options that include joint military exercises with NATO countries and "backfilling" munitions, Paelvi Pulli, head of security policy at the Swiss defence ministry told Reuters. "Ultimately, there could be changes in the way neutrality is interpreted," Pulli said in an interview last week.

  • World leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president

    World leaders began descending on the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to offer condolences on the death of President Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who was succeeded by his half-brother and de facto leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Sheikh Mohammed, now ruler of wealthy Abu Dhabi emirate, steered the Western-allied Gulf state, an OPEC oil producer and regional business hub, for years before being elected the UAE's third president by a federal supreme council on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds lucrative business and military ties with the UAE, arrived in Abu Dhabi and in a Twitter post paid tribute to Sheikh Khalifa's "values of peace, openness and dialogue".

  • Man, pregnant woman killed while sitting in parked car

    Man, pregnant woman killed while sitting in parked car

  • ‘The US wants to control the Arctic’: Russian state TV spins Finland’s Nato application

    It was a historic week for Europe, with Finland and Sweden making the decisions to seek to join Nato. In Russia, however, state TV was quick to condemn the news, working hard to spin it into a US plot to expand its dominance into the Arctic Circle.

  • Prominent Israeli peace negotiator Uri Savir dies at 69

    Uri Savir, a prominent Israeli peace negotiator and dogged believer in the need for a settlement with the Palestinians, has died, according to Israeli media reports. As director of the country's Foreign Ministry, Savir led an Israeli delegation to negotiate a series of interim agreements with the Palestinians in 1993 that became known as the Oslo Accords. The accords created the Palestinian Authority and set up self-rule areas in the Palestinian territories.

  • Former Food Network Star Found Guilty of Killing Her 3-Year-Old Foster Child

    Ariel Robinson, former contestant and winner of Worst Cooks in America, was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter, Victoria “Tori” Smith.

  • Nigeria's Kaduna train attack: Pregnant woman freed

    One of dozens of train passengers abducted in March said she had been freed on "compassionate grounds".

  • India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban

    India on Sunday said it would keep a window open to export wheat to food-deficit countries at the government level despite restrictions announced two days earlier. India’s Commerce Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam told reporters the government will also allow private companies to meet previous commitments to export nearly 4.3 million tons of wheat until July. India exported 1 million tons of wheat in April.

  • By The Numbers: Beauty Companies’ Media Impact Value Rankings

    Data from Launchmetrics shows influencer voices are the most significant performance drivers for beauty brands across all channels.

  • 'Consequences you have never seen': How to read Putin's nuclear threats

    Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war in Ukraine has fueled speculation he's prepared to break a decades-old taboo on using nuclear weapons.

  • Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82% as oil prices surge

    Saudi Aramco on Sunday posted an 82-percent jump in first quarter profits, buoyed by a global surge in oil prices that has made it the world's most valuable company.

  • Mitch McConnell meets with President Zelenskyy

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met with the president of Ukraine along with other top Senate Republicans.

  • Sanctioned by U.S. allies, a former Russian banking titan lies low in South Florida

    Inside his $3.4 million condo perched high above Miami’s “Little Moscow,” Russian ex-banker Lev Khasis is lying low.

  • Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

    DUBAI (Reuters) -State-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, helped by strong oil prices. Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc as the world's most valuable company, reported a net income of $39.5 billion for the quarter to March 31 from $21.7 billion a year earlier. Aramco, which listed in 2019 with the sale of a 1.7% stake mainly to the Saudi public and regional institutions, said its earnings were the highest in any quarter since it went public, boosted by crude prices, volumes sold and improved downstream margins.