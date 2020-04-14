Neutrino Energy Group Comes to the Fore Among Massive Energy Industry Layoffs

Headed by CEO Holger Thorsten Schubart, the Neutrino Energy Group is a combined effort of German and American companies that have chosen to tackle the modern energy crisis head-on.

BERLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the economic peril caused by COVID-19, renewable energy manufacturers recently went to Congress with a desperate plea for relief. Among other signs of economic downturn, these green energy leaders cited a recent decrease in electric car sales as one of the main reasons for their concern.

These developments underscore a pervasive lack of sustainability in one of the world's most sustainable industries. Still overshadowed by oil, renewable energy producers had to beg for the government's attention to avoid being swept under the waves. With the advent of consumer-oriented neutrino energy generation technology by the Neutrino Energy Group, the world will finally be forced to recognize renewable energy as tantamount to oil in its importance to the global economy.

The Ultimate Source of Sustainable Energy

The moment the novel coronavirus impacted the global economy negatively, massive efforts began to save the oil industry. Notably absent, however, was any uproar over how deteriorating economic conditions could negatively impact renewable energy. The world still isn't convinced that renewable energy is worth the time and effort.

If one wants to know what the economy relies on, simply wait for a crisis. Oil remains the lifeblood of the globe's nations and militaries, and it will remain so until a viable alternative presents itself.

In a way, it's hard to blame investors for their reticence in getting behind sustainable power. These technologies represent an irreplaceable facet of the future's energy solutions, but there's still something lacking. Sustainable energy still feels too shaky to handle firm investment, which is why oil is still king.

Stability for the Sustainable Energy Industry

In the future, world governments will come begging to sustainable energy producers instead of modern-day oil barons when times get tough. If sustainable energy frees the world of economic turmoil, however, begging itself may rapidly become a thing of the past.

Our contemporary reliance on oil has robbed humanity of its dignity. Despite the fact that fossil fuels are ruining the environment, we remain addicted to this cheap, plentiful source of dirty energy.

Even though it's available in vast quantities, scarcity overshadows every aspect of the oil economy. Once it achieves stability via new technologies, sustainable energy will inevitably free humanity from the yoke of energy scarcity and bring to life a golden era.

About the Neutrino Energy Group

The days of oil are over. In the very near future, consumer-level, electricity-generating devices will appear that use neutrinos as their power source. Along with his team of top energy scientists, Holger Thorsten Schubart is bringing about an era in which resource scarcity will become a thing of the past.

