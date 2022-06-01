Nevada attorney files suit against Clearwater County sheriff

Jun. 1—A Nevada attorney who has represented the family of an Orofino man who died in an officer-involved shooting has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz.

Stephen P. Stubbs, in association with Boise attorneys Nathan R. Starnes and Joe Frick, claims in a 12-page document that Goetz violated Stubbs' First Amendment free speech guarantee by removing comments Stubbs made on Goetz's Facebook page. Stubbs claims Goetz "first censored and then blocked (Stubbs') polite and public questioning of the integrity of the investigation and why the sheriff had not released the body camera footage (from the incident). In this way, the sheriff's contorted and dishonest account of his officer's deadly aggression towards a mentally ill man could remain dominant."

Stubbs represented the family of Michael J. Trappett, of Orofino, who died Jan. 31 after allegedly threatening two Clearwater County deputies with a knife. The incident was first investigated by the Lewiston Police Department. Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson eventually concluded that the officers' actions were legally justified.

Goetz, contacted by phone Tuesday, declined to comment on Stubbs' lawsuit. His Facebook page, however, displays a disclaimer saying that it is not the official page for the sheriff's office or for Clearwater County. The page, created as a campaign tool, includes sheriff's office-related items, personal items "or other things I find of interest. The purpose is to let the citizens of Clearwater County, Idaho know what I think since Facebook is used by so many residents. I will not discuss open criminal cases or cases that are pending court action."

In his lawsuit, Stubbs claims his comments on Goetz's Facebook page "were deliberately deleted or hidden from public view."

Stubbs said his comments did not contain obscene, sexually explicit, or racially derogatory content. Rather, he said, his comments "questioned the legitimacy of (Goetz's) statement (regarding the circumstances of Trappett's death) and suggested that his facts were not accurate or misleading."

"Stubbs has had his speech and expressive conduct suppressed and his civil rights infringed," the lawsuit states. Goetz has "banned an individual member from participating in public discourse. Individual members and persons who challenge the statements, positions, and opinions of public leaders will continue to face an ongoing threat that their posts or commentary will be arbitrarily deleted and/or that they may be banned from ... a public forum."

Stubbs is asking the court for a jury trial and for unspecified monetary damages and attorney fees.

