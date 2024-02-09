Nevada Caucus Results: Live Updates

Nevada Republicans will head to local precincts Thursday evening to vote in the GOP-run caucuses, during which former President Donald Trump is all but guaranteed to sweep the state’s 26 GOP delegates.

Nevada’s Republican Party is holding the caucuses just two days after a state-run primary in which Trump did not compete and no GOP delegates were awarded. That contest yielded a victory for the “none of these candidates” option in an embarrassment for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump’s last remaining competitor for the party’s nomination.

Trump is the only major candidate competing in Thursday’s caucuses, which are the only contests that matter for the purposes of the delegate race.

Haley has sharply criticized the state party for its role in effectively engineering a victory for Trump.

“We always knew Nevada was a scam,” Haley said Wednesday. “Trump had it rigged from the very beginning.”

Caucus results are expected after voting ends around 7:30 p.m. PT.

View live results from the Nevada caucuses below:

