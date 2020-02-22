Nevada caucuses live updates: Results and analysis from the third 2020 Democratic contest

The Nevada caucuses kick off on Saturday following a fiery debate among the candidates earlier in the week, marking the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary to be held in a Western state following New Hampshire and the chaos that was the Iowa caucuses.

It's also the first test for the Democratic hopefuls — save for Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot — in a state with a significant non-white segment of its electorate. Tens of thousands of Nevadans have already voted early, but the rest will head to almost 2,100 caucus sites across the state Saturday to make their choices.

Follow the latest updates below:

Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.