Nevada college offers ‘higher’ education in the form of cannabis classes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A southern Nevada college is offering higher education in the form of a Cannabis Certificate program meant to teach students the ins and outs of the business of legalized pot.

Experts say the sales of cannabis in Nevada have increased to a nearly billion-dollar industry. With consumption lounges set to open soon in Clark County, experts expect the pot industry to continue growing. As a response, some educational institutions are launching programs meant to help students navigate the burgeoning industry.

The College of Southern Nevada launched its “Cannabis Certificate Programs” through Green Flower in 2023. Jewel Gee was one of the first students to take a cannabis certificate program at the institution. Gee said she moved to southern Nevada for job opportunities, and will now utilize the program to pursue her passion.

“I was dealing with the loss of my son, filing from divorce from the love of my life and I needed something that made me focus, grow and that I am passionate about,” Gee said. “The course is not easy. It taught me more about the science.”

Developers of the 9-week course say it aims to give students an in-depth understanding of how the legalized pot industry works, teach them about indoor and outdoor grow operations, and help them learn how to start their own business. The program does not require students to appear on campus, officials say.

Max Simon, CEO and co-founder of Green Flower, helped develop the programs and said they are designed to help professionalize the industry and launch careers.

“The industry just keeps growing, and in fact, there is a whole new sector with consumption lounges that is literally just about to get underway,” Simon said. “It’s a fast-growing industry that needs a lot of well-trained workers, and it’s an industry people love to be a part of.”

Students like Gee say they are working on their own careers, and perhaps looking to launch a new business of their own.

“It really inspired me to work on a business plan,” Gee said. “It is a retail dispenser but also a greenhouse that is also using sustainable energies.”

New changes in Nevada law that went into effect in 2024 allow consumers to carry up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis. The next set of classes is set to begin in March.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.