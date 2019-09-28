A Nevada Congressman is the first House Republican to support the Trump impeachment inquiry

The first House Republican has come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump based on his dealings with Ukraine.

Rep. Mark Amodei, a four-term member of Congress, said on Friday that "I'm a big fan of oversight, so let's let the committees get to work and see where it goes."

He emphasized that he is not expressing support for impeachment, but that he wants to the inquiry to look at what happened and use the "committee process."

Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, and support has deepened since the White House released the memo of Trump's call with Ukraine's president in which he asked him to investigate his election rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

A Nevada Congressman became the first House Republican to support the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump based on his dealings with Ukraine.

Rep. Mark Amodei said on Friday that he supports the investigation born out of Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked Ukraine to investigate his election rival, former vice president Joe Biden, and to help discredit the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"Let's put it through the process and see what happens," Amodei, a four-term member of Congress, told news outlets including The Nevada Independent on Friday. "I'm a big fan of oversight, so let's let the committees get to work and see where it goes."

"Using government agencies to, if it's proven, to put your finger on the scale of an election, I don't think that's right," he said. "If it turns out that it's something along those lines, then there's a problem."

Amodei did not say if he believed Trump had committed any impeachable offenses.

"Please, nobody hang up the phone and say, 'Amodei is Pelosi's defender,'" he said.

Amodei also commented on Trump's language during the call, where he asked Zelensky for a "favor" about the Russia probe and then asked Zelensky to "look into" Biden's dealings related to a Ukrainian gas company, where his son was a board member.

"If it was my statement and I had the ability to do it over, I would probably phrase it differently," Amodei said. "I don't know that it's a smoking gun."

"I think that's why we have the committee process," he continued. "Part of what the committees will do is try to find some context for that and then based on what a fair reading of the context is, they'll go forward from there."

In a statement later on Friday, Amodei emphasized that he was not expressing support for impeachment, but for an investigation.

"In no way, shape, or form, did I indicate support for impeachment," he said.

Connecticut's Rep. Jim Himes, a Democrat and the second highest-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told The New York Times that Amodei's comments were "a big deal." He said many Democrats supported the inquiry as a necessary check without supporting impeachment.