Nevada County jail inmate dies. The Truckee woman was found ‘unresponsive’ in her cell

An investigation is underway after a Nevada County Jail inmate was found unconscious in her cell Tuesday and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Amy Wayne Morris, 40, of Truckee, was found “unresponsive” about 9:20 a.m. in her jail cell at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a news release. She did not share her cell with any other inmates.

Sheriff’s officials said correctional staff and Wellpath jail nurses immediately performed life-saving measures on Morris before medics arrived. Morris was then taken by ambulance to Sierra Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Morris had been in sheriff’s custody for less than two days before she died. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence by the Truckee Police Department.

Sheriff’s officials said Morris was booked about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Truckee Jail. Morris was transferred on Monday to the Nevada City facility.

A coroner’s investigation into Morris’ death was underway. Sheriff’s officials said the official cause of death is pending autopsy results.