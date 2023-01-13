Nevada County parents accused of child endangerment after cannabis, gun found in home

Nevada County sheriff’s investigators arrested two parents accused of child endangerment after bags of cannabis and a gun were found in the home they share with their toddler.

Investigators had received a “suspected child abuse report,” the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a news release.

The investigators on Thursday went to the home in the 13000 block of Missouri Bar Road in Nevada City with Child Welfare Services officials as part of an investigation into the well-being of the 2-year-old child pursuant to “Drug Endangered Child protocol,” according to the news release.

Megan Rowland, 36, the child’s mother, refused to allow deputies to see if the toddler was OK, sheriff’s officials said. Nathaniel McFarland, 36, the child’s father arrived shortly after and demanded that law enforcement leave the property.

Deputies then detained McFarland. The investigators obtained a search warrant to check on the child and inspect living conditions in the home. Investigators searched the home and found plastic bags with cannabis, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigators also found what appeared to be a shotgun inside the home. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the cannabis and the gun. It was unclear exactly how much cannabis was found.

Sheriff’s officials said evidence confirmed the child’s health was at risk. Rowland and McFarland were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

The mother also faces a charge of resisting arrest, and the father faces an additional charge of being in possession of a firearm in violation of a court order, according to the Sheriff’s Office.