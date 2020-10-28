Nevada dad accused of throwing newborn baby off balcony during argument

Clarence Martin, Jr. allegedly suffered from “mental issues.”

A two-month old is gone too soon.

A newborn was allegedly thrown from the second-floor balcony by her father on Saturday around 4 a.m. in Las Vegas. Clarence Martin, Jr. was arguing with the infant’s mother, Nicole Poole, when he snatched her away to the balcony of their apartment and didn’t return with her moments later, according to People.

When Poole discovered that her fiancée had not returned with the baby she ran to get her and then called 911. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered the mother performing CPR on the baby who eventually passed away due to blunt force trauma.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the baby’s funeral costs.

London Martin (Poole family)

The page reads:

“It is with extreme sadness our family is needing to reach out, so we can properly bury our precious 7-week old baby girl London. We were completely blindsided and are still in shock this is even a reality. Our sweet London was horrifically taken from us, and all at once, all our lives have been changed forever.



Our beloved daughter, little sister, granddaughter and niece was born August 26, 2020. Her life was tragically cut short in the early morning of October 24th, 2020.”





According to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, Poole told police Martin suffered from “mental issues” and had not slept in days.

Reports say the argument started between the couple, who had been together four years, when Martin entered the bedroom and began kicking Poole and baby London. Poole took the baby into the living room but Martin followed and that’s when he snatched the baby away and went to the balcony.

Martin fled in Poole’s Mercedes Benz before the police arrived but not before he also allegedly started a fire that killed the family dog.

After crashing the car several times in his escape, police ultimately located Martin on the tarmac of McCarran International airport wearing a TSA security shirt. He is being charged with first-degree arson, torture of an animal and battery on a protected person and open murder.

