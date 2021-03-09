Nevada Democratic Party Staff Quits En Masse after Socialists Win Leadership Roles

Brittany Bernstein
1 min read

Every Nevada Democratic Party staff member quit after Democratic socialists won party leadership roles, according to a new report.

Alana Mounce, the party’s executive director, reportedly notified the newly elected party chair, Judith Whitmer, that she and other staff members were resigning, according to The Intercept.

The party’s operations director, research director, communications director and finance director all resigned after the left-wing candidates of the “NV Dems Progressive Slate,” which was run by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the Left Caucus, beat out the Democratic Party’s “Progressive Unity Slate” on Saturday.

All but one of the winning candidates is a dues-paying member of a local DSA.

“I knew I couldn’t work with her,” an anonymous staffer said of Whitmer, “and watch her destroy the years of hard work so many operatives put into making our state party the best state party in the country.”

Whitmer told the outlet she and the other newcomers “weren’t really surprised, in that we were prepared for” the mass resignation.

“But what hit us by surprise and was sort of shocking is that for a slate that claimed that they were all about unity, and kept this false narrative of division going on throughout the entire campaign — in fact they kept intensifying that — that’s what was surprising about it, was the willingness to just walk away, instead of working with us,” she said.

