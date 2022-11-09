38

Nevada election results await tally of mail-in ballots

In Nevada, Democratic incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is in a tight race against Rpublican challenger Adam Laxalt. Election officials say there are still thousands of mail in ballots to be counted and it could take days to complete. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins "Red and Blue" from Las Vegas with the latest.

