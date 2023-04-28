Nevada firefighters rescue a bear trapped in a tree by catching it in a tarp

CinemaBlend

The new "Barbie" movie has received a lot of buzz, thanks to the small glimpses we’ve been given thus far. From the first look of Ryan Gosling’s holy abs and bleached hair for the role of Ken to the first trailer’s preview of dream houses and Simu Liu’s dance moves, plenty of moments have taken the Internet by storm. However, one of the latest trailer’s earliest shots has truly gone viral, as it shows Margot Robbie literally stepping onto the scene with those flawless (and slanted) feet of hers. Now, Chrissy Teigen has joined those fans who are obsessing over the Barbie star’s feet.