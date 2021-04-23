Nevada fugitive caught in Mexico after 27 years in hiding

·1 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An escaped Nevada fugitive was arrested in Mexico and extradited after being on the run for 27 years, federal authorities said.

Samuel Gallardo, 52, was sent back to the U.S. after he was found living in Nayarit, Mexico, in January 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Gallardo originally escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody in 1994 after serving less than one year of his sentence. He is now expected to serve the remainder of his 40-year sentence.

Gallardo was convicted of DUI causing death or serious bodily injury in 1992 after driving onto an interstate ramp in the wrong direction and crashing into another vehicle. The crash killed Gary Selby Jr., 18, and seriously injured passengers, authorities said.

Michael Desh, an employee with the U.S. Marshals Service in Nevada, said the state was initially handling the investigation until 2015 when the federal agency received a tip about Gallardo's potential whereabouts. The tip did not lead to his location, but after a six-year investigation the agency discovered he was in Mexico.

“He got comfortable and made some mistakes and we were able to capitalize on those mistakes,” Desh said.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for vaccines in future years

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Canada has reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster shots next year and 30 million in 2023 in case the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines fades with time and need to be reinforced. The prime minister says 30% of eligible adults in Canada have received at least one vaccine.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell - live: Alleged Epstein accomplice pleads not guilty at first in-person court appearance

    Follow the latest updates from the courtroom

  • The Latest: Biden envisions clean energy jobs as summit ends

    Biden says the climate crisis also provides an opportunity for the U.S. to work with longtime rivals such as Russia. Kerry says the next 10 years are crucial to slow global warming and “avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis."

  • European countries likely to be on travel green list

    Traffic-light system will determine restrictions

  • US adds UK to ‘Do Not Travel’ list

    UK sits alongside countries including Canada, France and Germany

  • 2 groups exchange gunfire in West 7th bar district, Fort Worth police say; 1 man shot

    The man suffered a gunshot wound that wasn’t life-threatening, police said.

  • Ecuador announces curfew, curbs as COVID again overwhelms hospitals

    Ecuador on Wednesday implemented a nighttime curfew and other mobility restrictions as a spike in coronavirus cases again overwhelms hospitals in the Andean country, which in 2020 experienced one of the region's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. In 16 of the country's 24 provinces, only workers in the healthcare, food and other sectors deemed essential will be allowed to circulate over weekends and during evenings from Monday through Thursday, according to the decree signed by President Lenin Moreno. The new restrictions come as tents hospitals are maintaining waitlists for a bed and setting up tents outdoor to attend to a surge in coronavirus patients, part of a resurgence in the virus across Latin America as several countries' vaccination programs have gotten off to slow starts.

  • I am one of the lucky Afghan women, and Biden needs to consider what the looming withdrawal means

    If it hadn't been for the U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, I wouldn't have had a chance to get an education or have basic human rights as a woman.

  • Honda Cars PH issues recall of select models over faulty impellers

    Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) announced a voluntary recall that will cover more than 10,000 units from across its lineup including the Accord, BR-V, City, Civic, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Jazz, and Mobilio. The recall is being made to replace the fuel pumps of 10,863 units of select 2018-2021 models for possible defective impellers. Below are the are affected models and the number of affected units: Model/Year Selling Year No. of Affected Vehicles Accord 2018 2019-2020 30 Accord 2019;2021 2019-2021 55 BR-V 2019-2020 2019-2020 3,094 City 2019-2020 2019-2021 5,100 Civic 2019 2019-2020 667 Civic 2019 2019-2021 234 Civic Type-R 2019 2019-2021 90 CRV 2019 2019-2020 172 HR-V 2019-2020 2019-2020 461 Jazz 2019-2020 2019-2020 600 Mobilio 2018-2019 2019-2021 360 According to HCPI, the initiative is meant to “ensure the safety of customers and address potential fuel pump-related vehicle concerns such as inability to start up or being inoperative.” Affected customers may avail of the fuel pump service kit replacement in any of the 38 Honda Cars dealerships nationwide free of charge. Servicing may take up may take up to a maximum of two hours. Customers of the affected units will receive a recall notification letter through mail. Honda customers can also verify if their vehicle is affected by entering its 17-digit Chassis Number or Vehicle Identification Number on the Chassis/VIN search tool, which may be found at the recall information webpage at www.hondaphil.com/recall. Further, customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the Honda Cars dealership of their choice for the fuel pump service kit replacement. Customers can also contact Honda’s customer service hotline, 1-800-1000-HONDA (46632) or (02) 857-7240 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays or email update@hondaphil.com for further assistance. Photos from Honda Cars Philippines Inc. Also read: Honda Cars PH to recall more than 10,000 vehicles over fuel pump concerns Honda recalls 8k-plus 1997-1999 Accord, CR-V, Legend over faulty airbag inflators Honda Cars PH Recalls Various Models for Defective Airbags

  • Apple to Launch Program for Employees to Get Covid-19 Shots

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is launching a program to help employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company is working with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to give workers the shots at Apple offices. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is rolling out a website for staff to sign up for appointments. The company previously told staff that, as a private company, it didn’t have access to Covid-19 vaccines for staff members. However, vaccine availability in California has expanded considerably and all residents in the state are now eligible to receive shots.Apple previously encouraged employees to get vaccines, offering sick leave for days missed when taking the shot and to recover from symptoms. This new voluntary program may encourage more staff members to return to Apple’s offices in the coming months. Still, the company has not yet asked employees to return, nor is an imminent return required for signing up for a shot through the program, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing private matters. An Apple spokeswoman confirmed the initiative. Read more: If They Nail Vaccinations, Drugstores Will Be the Heroes of 2021Apple isn’t the first major corporation to help employees get shots. Amazon.com Inc. has been vaccinating frontline workers. Other technology giants like Facebook Inc. and Google have been supporting vaccine distribution for the general public, especially in underserved communities. Apple recently added a button in its Maps app to help users find vaccination centers. Unlike some rivals, Apple hasn’t publicly said when employees will be expected to return to offices, but Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has told staff he anticipates a larger number of employees will start returning in June.“There’s no replacement for face-to-face collaboration, but we have also learned a great deal about how we can get our work done outside of the office without sacrificing productivity or results,” he told staff last year. Apple has had some mission-critical staff working in the office since the beginning of the pandemic. Some engineers have also been back for months working for a limited number of hours per week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Gender Reveal' Explosion Has People Within 20 Miles Thinking There Was an Earthquake

    It’s a … big freaking explosion! Residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts were rocked when (another) “gender reveal” stunt went awry — and resulted in an explosion that was felt 20 miles away. Some residents thought the explosion was an earthquake or a car accident. Residents of Kingston, N.H., correctly assumed the explosion originated from […]

  • Dad Shows What Could Go Wrong With Concrete And A Toddler In Viral Tweet

    "my wife has a talent for identifying 'this is gonna embarrass the hell out of you in your high school yearbook' moments."

  • US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed to nonessential travel through May

    The Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain restricted until May21.

  • Man investigated for child porn hid in women’s bathroom at Crowders Mountain, feds say

    The 21-year-old was under investigation by the FBI in a separate case when park rangers said they saw him hiding out in the women’s restroom.

  • Falcons draft Chazz Surratt, Jamar Johnson in 3-round CBS Sports mock

    Atlanta scouted quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance at length, while showing interest in Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Since we don't know Fontenot's intentions, the forecast calls for another week of mock drafts.

  • Former pipeline worker to Congress: 'Seems we're being sacrificed for green experiment'

    Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker Neal Crabtree addresses Senate committee, reminds about Americans being hurt by green push.

  • Senior U.S. lawmaker warns against railroad industry consolidation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Friday the potential acquisition of the Kansas City Southern freight railroad should set off "alarm bells" about industry consolidation. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, said the deal could spark a "new wave of railroad mergers that stifle competition and trigger industry-wide consolidation." "Wall Street will make money from railroad consolidation, but the U.S. economy and workforce will be worse off for it," he said in a statement.

  • Brooke Burke is turning 50 this year and she's feeling happy and healthy: 'It's just a number'

    She also talks about the importance of her overall health and making herself a priority.

  • Stock market valuations have been high for over 20 years — and may never fall again

    Stock market valuations tripled in the 1990s, when there was a shift to a “winner-take-all” economy that benefited large, publicly traded companies.

  • Wirecard collapse exposed German financial flaws, Merkel admits

    Angela Merkel has said that the collapse of Wirecard exposed serious flaws in German financial regulation, amid a deepening scandal over the online payments firm. The admission came amid reports that employees carried millions of euros in cash out of Wirecard’s offices in Victoria’s Secret shopping bags. Wirecard was once lauded as a crown jewel in German tech but collapsed in June. Questions have since been raised over its accounting practices, several former executives have been arrested by fraud investigators and watchdogs have been accused of turning a blind eye into problems at the business.