Nevada fugitive caught in Mexico after 27 years on the run

Tim Fitzsimons
·1 min read

A fugitive who escaped from a Nevada prison 27 years ago is back in the United States after authorities captured him in Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The federal agency announced Thursday that Samuel Gallardo, who was convicted in 1992 of DUI causing death in a wrong-way collision and sentenced to 40 years in prison, was extradited to the United States by Mexican officials on Wednesday.

Samuel Gallardo, 52, was arrested in Mexico after escaping Nevada Department of Corrections custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. (via Nevada Department of Corrections)
Samuel Gallardo, 52, was arrested in Mexico after escaping Nevada Department of Corrections custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. (via Nevada Department of Corrections)

Gallardo, 52, had been on the run since his 1994 escape from the Nevada Department of Corrections after serving less than one year of his sentence, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Gallardo was 24 years old in 1992 when, while intoxicated, he drove onto the interstate in the wrong direction and hit another vehicle head-on, according to officials. The crash killed Gary Selby Jr., 18, seriously injured passengers, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Gallardo was found in Nayarit, Mexico, on the country's Pacific coast.

“He got comfortable and made some mistakes and we were able to capitalize on those mistakes,” Michael Desh, an employee with the U.S. Marshals Service in Nevada, told The Associated Press.

Gallardo will serve the remainder of his sentence with the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Recommended Stories

  • Powwows across US adapt to pandemic for a second year

    The coronavirus pandemic brought powwow season largely to a screeching halt last year. The Gathering of Nations – one of the largest powwows in North America set for April 23-24 – and a number of other events in Indian Country will be virtual once again this year, some free and some for a fee. Several powwows have been canceled for a second year, or are still up in the air.

  • Dad-daughter duo raked in millions selling items stolen from Target and CVS, feds say

    Prosecutors say the pair hired “professional boosters” to shoplift for them.

  • A Miami defendant accidentally broadcast someone getting a butt injection during her Zoom court hearing

    The Zoom butt injection was broadcast while the woman, accused of theft, was waiting to be heard by the judge.

  • She faked negative COVID test to get to Virgin Islands, cops say. Now she’s in jail

    Visitors to the islands must submit negative COVID test results before they can enter.

  • 'We've got to fix this': Columbus shooting stokes calls for renewed police scrutiny

    The Department of Justice has previously investigated Columbus police over use-of-force allegations. The latest fatal shooting has activists demanding a new investigation.

  • Mexico plans 17 shelters for children on southern border

    Mexico said Wednesday it is planning to set up 17 shelters for underage migrants along the country’s southern border, as well as some along the northern border with the United States, amid a wave of child migrants coming from Central America. The shelters will largely be set and run by Mexico’s child welfare agency, which may use some of its own existing day care centers or other facilities. “We have decided to strengthen actions on the southern border, it is better to take precuationary measures on the southern border, to protect children,” the president said.

  • Derek Chauvin placed in solitary confinement at max security prison in Minnesota

    Former police officer found guilty on all three counts

  • Sheriff's office looking into whether former NFL player Phillip Adams had ties to new religion, ideology before shooting

    During a search of Phillip Adams’ bedroom, law enforcement officers found numerous notebooks with 'cryptic writing with different designs and emblems.’

  • What Can Be Done To Ramp Up EV Sales?

    Sales of plug-in light-duty electric vehicles in the U.S. have been in decline over the last two years, according to data published in January by Platts Analytics Future Energy Outlooks. Last year’s sales totaled 296,000 units, down from 331,000 in sales in 2019 and 361,000 sales in 2018. The prognosis for the EV market was mostly bright during Thursday's panel discussion on the future of the sector at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference. The panelists said several key concerns surrounding EV technology need to be addressed in order for a sales uptick to occur. The Big Polluters: Brendan Riley, president and director of GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ: GP), said certain types of vehicles should receive priority targeting for the transition from fossil fuels to electric power simply because they are creating a greater share of environmental havoc. “If you look at the statistics of what vehicles produced, zero percent of the vehicles on the road produced over 70% of the emissions — and 77% in some places,” he said. “If you look at commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and taxis, you lump those together and that's only 10% of the vehicles on the road. They create over two-thirds of the emission. Realistically, you should be attacking those first.” Riley added the vehicles he cited are “the types of fleets we can also electrify very quickly because they tend to know how much they drive, when they drive, where they drive and where they park at night.” See Also: Tesla Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Employee Over Autopilot Code Bringing Down Costs: One problem that has been holding up the wider public embrace of EVs is pricing, Riley said. EVs are 50% to 80% more expensive than traditional vehicles, with battery costs contributing to the XL-large price tag, he said. Zarko Meseldzija, chief technical officer at American Manganese Inc. (OTCQB: AMYZF), said the EV industry is working to bring down the costs of the lithium ion batteries used to power EVs. “We're seeing a lot more higher nickel batteries and higher manganese batteries trying to get rid of most of the cobalt,” said Meseldzija. “I think there's going to be a variety of lithium ion batteries that fit into the application demands — a supercar EV is not going to be the same as your everyday EV. There are going to be different battery technologies that we have to be aware of and the materials that are needed to go there.” Charging Speeds: Michael Mo, co-founder and CEO at KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR), said that faster charging times would benefit the EV sector, but the technology isn’t quite there. “Some of the inherent challenge about fast charging is overheating,” he said. “Both the battery and the charging station can overheat. Even the cable can overheat when you charge too fast. And when you overheat, you will reduce the reliability and longevity of the battery.” Mo predicted the question of increased charging speeds “is eventually going to be resolved,” adding that more compact batteries with higher capacity levels will also speed progress. “I think that we're going to carry smaller batteries that have higher energy density per kilowatt hours,” he said, forecasting an ability to “charge 80% of the battery in five minutes — I think that's going to make the system more sustainable.” See Also: Volvo Plans For All-Electric Vehicles By 2030 (Illustration by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Stocks To Consider For Earth DayJeff Bezos Leads M Funding Round In Overtime Sports Media Company© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • Fiat E-Ducato is Stellantis' first all-electric delivery van

    Stellantis on Thursday launched its first fully electric large van, the Fiat E-Ducato, as part of its bid to expand its range of battery electric and hybrid vehicles. Stellantis has said it would offer electric versions of almost all of its European lineup by 2025, as the auto industry faces regulatory pushes in Europe and China to accelerate the shift to zero-emission vehicles. The E-Ducato, is already available for orders to clients and will be followed this year by other similar large vans produced by Stellantis under the Peugeot, Opel and Citroen brands.

  • Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines "a risk to health"

    Mexican authorities said Wednesday that fake coronavirus vaccines represent “a risk to health,” after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland. Mexico’s medicines regulation agency said the false doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found in February and had apparently been sold and administered. Pfizer said in a statement it had detected counterfeit vaccines both in Mexico and Poland.

  • California Man Who Allegedly Attacked Elderly Asian Couple Arrested and Charged

    A man has been arrested and charged with multiple hate crimes for allegedly physically attacking an elderly Asian couple in a park in Southern California.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending three-week hunger strike

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Friday that he's ending his three-week hunger strike, one day after his doctors pleaded for him to do so to preserve his life.Why it matters: Navalny's treatment in prison has drawn international condemnation. The U.S. and its Western allies had warned that Navalny's death in the custody of Russian authorities would have serious consequences.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Navalny began his hunger strike on March 31 to protest prison authorities denying him medical treatment for pain and numbness in his back and leg.Medical experts warned last week that Navalny faced possible kidney failure, and that he would die in "a matter of days." Authorities then said he had been transferred to a hospital in another penal colony, though Navalny's lawyers claimed civilian doctors were still not being allowed to see him.Navalny said in an Instagram post Friday that he had finally been evaluated by doctors whom he fully trusts, and that their words led him to believe he could end his hunger strike.The big picture: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating his parole while recovering in Germany from an attempted poisoning with the chemical nerve agent Novichok — which U.S. intelligence says was carried out by Russian security services.Navalny's supporters organized mass protests across Russia on Wednesday to coincide with President Vladimir Putin's annual "state of the nation" address.Navalny on Friday thanked his supporters — at least 1,800 of whom were detained during protests — and wrote that he does "not want anyone to experience physical suffering because of me."Go deeper: Russia announces end to massive troop buildup near UkraineLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Easiest smart plug ever': And now Amazon's top-rated model is just $15!

    Save $10 on this genius gizmo and bring your home up to speed.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • New Oklahoma law targets protesters while protecting drivers who hit them

    Law covers drivers who unintentionally injure or kill demonstrators while subjecting protesters to jail time and fines Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City on 11 February. He signed HB1674 on Wednesday. Photograph: Sue Ogrocki/AP A new Oklahoma law protects drivers who unintentionally injure or kill demonstrators from any liability, while simultaneously subjecting protesters who block roadways to jail time and hefty fines. Oklahoma’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, signed HB 1674 on Wednesday, even as advocates excoriated their elected officials for undermining democracy. “They are targeting groups of protesters who are just wanting to use their freedom of speech, passing bills that will intimidate them in the hopes of keeping people from using their first amendment rights, passing bills that decriminalize the murder of protesters, which is absolutely insane,” said Adriana Laws, founder of the Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition. Because of HB 1674, a driver “who unintentionally causes injury or death” while exercising “due care” will not be criminally or civilly liable if they reasonably believe they’re “fleeing from a riot” where they will be harmed. Obstruction of a public street, highway or road will now constitute a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in a county jail and fees as high as $5,000. Anyone who commits the offense will be liable for damages. Legislators passed HB 1674 following historic protests against police brutality and racial injustice last summer, both in Oklahoma and across the country. The mass demonstrations – most of which were peaceful – faced sharp criticism from Republicans, who decried property damage and violence by some protesters. Meanwhile, cars have become a weapon among those hoping to disrupt demonstrations, or drivers who get flummoxed and enraged. People drove their vehicles into protests more than 100 times last summer, and at least two protesters were fatally struck, according to USA Today. In 2017, the white supremacist James Fields Jr murdered Heather Heyer by ramming into anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. “This law is dangerous and meant to discourage Oklahomans from exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest,” said Lani R Habrock, government affairs director for the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The bill was among a series of reactionary legislative proposals that some fear could hinder Oklahomans’ ability to protest. Another – which criminalizes posting personal information about law enforcement officers online, and which advocates believe could deal a blow to accountability – has also become law. The state representative Kevin West, HB 1674’s author, said voters contacted him last summer with concerns about protests elsewhere in the country, the Oklahoman reported. “Most of it was what we were seeing nationwide, and just a lot of concern that could come to our backyard real quick,” West said. Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, spoke in a video from February about his desire for legislation like HB 1674. Beyond protecting drivers who run people over, he hoped those who were obstructing traffic would be held liable – “I guess if they’re alive – if there’s anything left of ’em”. “If you’re unlawfully blocking a roadway for the intent purpose of possibly doing damage, to scare people, to harm people,” he warned, “folks, you could be treaded on with the car tires.”

  • Bacardi Family & 1950s Cuba To Get TV Series Close-Up From ‘The Newsroom’ Writer Ian Reichbach & MiLu Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based producer MiLu Entertainment and Ian Reichbach, one of the lead writers on The Newsroom, are developing a TV series based on the Bacardi family’s experiences in 1950s Cuba. Reichbach is adapting NPR correspondent Tom Gjelten’s well-received book Bacardi and the Long Fight for Cuba, which fuses the story of the Bacardi family’s […]

  • Time running out for missing Indonesian submarine as U.S. joins search

    BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Reuters) -Rescue teams were battling against time on Friday to find a missing Indonesian Navy submarine lost in the Bali Sea with 53 crew, which would be running out of oxygen if not already crushed by water pressure. Search helicopters and more ships left Bali and a naval base in Java heading to the area where contact was lost with the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill, with the head of the Indonesian submarine fleet aboard. If the submarine was still intact, officials said it would only have enough air to last until around dawn on Saturday.

  • Black woman shackled by police during active labor settles with NYC

    A New York woman won a lawsuit after being forced to give birth while handcuffed. The woman, who has been identified as Black, settled with the city of New York and the police department on Wednesday. According to CNN, she was handcuffed, and her feet were shackled while giving birth to her baby boy.