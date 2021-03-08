Nevada governor: Tourists safer here than in Texas

As other states lift mask mandates, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak plans to use Nevada's safety protocols as a selling point to bring conventions and trade shows back to Las Vegas. (March 8)

Video Transcript

STEVE SISOLAK: I mean, if I'm gonna take a vacation with my family, the people that I love the most, I'm gonna go where I feel the safest taking them. And to go to a state that doesn't have a mask mandate, a state that doesn't have any social distancing, where they're jamming them into a-- I saw a picture of a Texas basketball game the other night that it was full.

And there was-- nobody was wearing a mask. I mean, that's not gonna work. I'm telling you, it's just not gonna work. The doctors and the scientists tell me that they will get surges. I want people to know that we have the best protocols here. And if you come here, I expect you to follow them.

I expect you, if you come here-- I don't care if you don't have to wear a mask in Texas or Florida, you've got to wear one when you come here. And I expect them to follow them, and I think we'll keep everybody safe that way. Us and Hawaii are the ones that focused so much on the tourism economy. We don't have another industry to kind of fall back on.

When I turned out the lights and shut down the casinos, I knew I was putting a majority of workers in the state of Nevada out of work. And those things went dark, and that's been difficult. So I've learned a lot more as we've gotten through, and you can bring an economy back. You cannot bring somebody back if they've passed.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We should be ashamed’: How people are reacting to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah

    Everyone has something to say, and no one can agree

  • Don't Do This the Night Before Your Vaccine Appointment, Experts Say

    There are a handful of things you can do in the days leading up to your COVID vaccine to help things go smoothly. For instance, you can start by getting a good night’s sleep to offset the fatigue you may feel after, and drink plenty of fluids to help reduce the severity of any flu-like side effects you might experience. But experts say not just any fluids will do—your choice of beverage matters, especially if your go-to selection contains alcohol. This time, you’ll want to skip the nightcap in the days leading up to your shot in favor of a few tall glasses of water. Doing otherwise, experts say, could feasibly lower your immune response to the vaccine. Read on to learn about this expert insight, and for more up-to-date vaccine news, The CDC Says Don't Do This With the Second Dose of Your COVID Vaccine.While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have yet to offer any formal recommendation on alcohol consumption surrounding the vaccine, Time reports that European health experts suggest abstaining from alcohol in the days before vaccination in order to “avoid taxing the immune system.”Alcohol is known to have a suppressive effect on the immune system over time, but studies have shown that you would likely need to drink in excess—at least four to five drinks in one sitting—for your consumption to have an acute effect on the vaccine’s efficacy. A 2015 study published in the journal Alcohol found that “a single episode of binge alcohol intoxication exerted effects on the immune system that caused an early and transient pro-inflammatory state followed by an anti-inflammatory state.” The researchers found that, within the hours following excessive drinking, there was a notable drop in monocytes—white blood cells that are integral to forming a robust immune response.“If [monocytes are] getting knocked down by a whole bunch of binge drinking, then yes, [the vaccine is] not going to work as well,” Christian Ramers, MD, of Family Health Centers of San Diego, recently told ABC News. “So I think it's theoretically plausible that alcohol could impair, ultimately, your ability to respond to the vaccine, or to any other infection for that matter,” she added.And, if you’re considering a wild night out before your vaccine, there’s an even simpler reason to skip alcohol: it can easily exacerbate your side effects. “Drinking too much alcohol can lead to dehydration and a hangover,” warn experts from UCHealth. “Do not place yourself in a position to be fighting a hangover and possible side effects from the second shot.” Read on to find out why limiting your alcohol consumption is especially important during the pandemic, and for more crucial vaccine tips, The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. 1 Drinking regularly makes you more susceptible to disease. Beyond its ability to lower your acute immune response to a vaccine, excessive alcohol consumption can also weaken your immune system in the long term. “If you drink every day, or almost every day, you might notice that you catch colds, flu or other illnesses more frequently than people who don’t drink,” the Cleveland Clinic explains. “This is because alcohol can weaken the immune system and make the body more susceptible to infections.”According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), this can ultimately make you a “much easier target” for serious diseases like pneumonia, tuberculosis, and more. And for more health news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 When you metabolize alcohol, it slows your other systems. It’s a lot of work for your body to process alcohol, and sometimes that means other important bodily systems will have to take a back seat.“Once you take a drink, your body makes metabolizing it a priority—above processing anything else,” the Cleveland Clinic explains. “Unlike proteins, carbohydrates and fats, your body doesn’t have a way to store alcohol, so it has to move to the front of the metabolizing line." The Cleveland Clinic's experts note that the reason alcohol can have consequences for your liver health is because it's that organ that does the heavy lifting when it comes to filtering alcohol out of your bloodstream. And for more important health news, These Are the Side Effects of the New Johnson&Johnson Vaccine, FDA Says. 3 Alcohol consumption can affect your heart health. Beyond the obvious connection between drinking and liver problems, alcohol can affect several other essential organs—including your heart.The NIAAA warns that people who drink regularly are more likely to experience cardiomyopathy (which they define as “stretching and drooping of heart muscle”), heart arrhythmias, stroke, and high blood pressure. Ultimately, these conditions can increase your risk of a heart attack. 4 It can also cause several types of cancer. According to the National Institute of Health's National Cancer Institute (NCI), alcohol consumption is associated with several types of cancer, including cancer of the esophagus, liver, breast, colon, and more. The National Toxicology Program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has even identified alcohol as a known human carcinogen.The NCI notes that there is sufficient evidence to indicate that the more alcohol a person drinks over time, the higher their risk of developing an alcohol-associated cancer. They estimate, based on data from 2009, that 3.5 percent of all cancer deaths in the U.S. (nearly 20,000 individuals) resulted from alcohol consumption—all the more reason to drink responsibly and in moderation. And for more ways to protect yourself before getting your shot, If You Take This Common Medication, Talk to a Doctor Before Your Vaccine.

  • Italy approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over 65s: health ministry

    Italy on Monday recommended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for those aged over 65, the health ministry said in a statement, overcoming previous doubts that the drug might not be very effective on the elderly. When European regulators approved the vaccine in January, they said there were not enough results to show how well it worked for those older than 55. Italy initially imposed 55 as the age limit, but later raised that to 65 ahead of further reviews.

  • Getting disadvantaged students to elite colleges

    The National Education Equity Lab gives disadvantaged students who want to attend Ivy League schools access to the schools, allowing schools to reach students they weren't able to before. Leslie Cornfeld, founder and CEO of the organization, explains how the program and narrows the college access gap to CBSN's Tanya Rivero.

  • Russian Intelligence Linked to Spread of False Info About COVID-19 Vaccines

    A few online publications spreading false or misleading information about the COVID-19 vaccine have been traced back to Russian intelligence agencies.

  • The One Thing People Who Get COVID After Being Vaccinated Have in Common

    It's easy to assume that once you're fully vaccinated against COVID, you don't have to worry about catching the virus anymore, but the truth is a little more complicated than that. Because the coronavirus vaccines are not 100 percent effective, there's still a small chance you can contract the virus even after vaccination. But based on reported cases, experts are finding that people who get COVID after being vaccinated have one thing in common. Keep reading to learn the similarities between these breakthrough COVID cases, and for essential vaccine guidance, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. Fully vaccinated people who get COVID have mild or no symptoms. Experts have found that breakthrough COVID cases—cases in people who contracted coronavirus after being fully vaccinated—are resulting in mild or no symptoms. CBS Minnesota reported that the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found 14 breakthrough cases, all of which were in healthcare workers. These cases were only detected because these patients were subjected to routine testing for work. Every case was mild or asymptomatic. Additionally, four breakthrough cases were found by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), all of which were similarly mild or asymptomatic.This may sound surprising to some people, but health experts say it's been documented in the research. "Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID-19, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness," the OHA wrote on Twitter. And for more vaccine advice to follow, The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. The vaccines are not 100 percent effective. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, which leaves some room for vaccinated people to contract whatever you're vaccinating against. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 94 and 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID, respectively. The new Johnson&Johnson single-dose shot has been shown to be 72 percent effective in the U.S. at preventing moderate to severe COVID. Based on those findings, a small percentage of vaccinated people may still get the virus. If "the vaccine is 95 percent effective, that means that theoretically of 100 people vaccinated, there may be five who don’t have the same level of response to provide protection," Kris Ehresmann, RN, director of the MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division, told CBS Minnesota.Of those people who do get sick, however, the illness will almost certainly be mild or moderate—as has been seen in the recorded cases of breakthrough COVID. In the clinical trials, all of the vaccines were shown to be 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and death from coronavirus. People who do get sick after being fully vaccinated, therefore, have mild or no symptoms. And for more on the limitations of the vaccine, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. While the vaccines are effective at preventing illness, experts don't yet know if they prevent transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Although COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting sick, scientists are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to others, even if you do not get sick." It's possible that once you're fully vaccinated, you can still contract the virus and become a carrier."They may not show symptoms, but they have the virus in their nasal passageway," emergency physician Leana Wen, MD, explained to CNN. "If they're speaking, breathing, sneezing, and so on, they can still transmit it to others." This would also cause a COVID test to come back positive. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. You don't have full protection immediately after vaccination. Breakthrough cases refer to people who tested positive 14 or more days after their second shot (or only shot, in the case of Johnson&Johnson). That's because it takes a full 14 days to develop full protection. If you get COVID between your first and second shot, or before your vaccine has had time to reach its full potential, that's not considered a breakthrough case."It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," according to the CDC. "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection." And for vaccine reactions to prepare for, These Are the Side Effects of the New Johnson&Johnson Vaccine, FDA Says.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can take fewer precautions

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can take fewer precautions in certain situations, including socializing indoors without masks when in the company of low-risk or other vaccinated individuals, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday.Why it matters: Per the report, there's early evidence that suggests vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and are potentially less likely to transmit the virus to other people. At the time of its publication, the CDC said the guidance would apply to about 10% of Americans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated ... so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Monday.The state of play: A fully vaccinated person — someone who's been vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose — should still take standard precautions like masking and social distancing when in public. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19, if asymptomatic. Yes, but: The agency is not adjusting guidance on travel, Walensky said, because a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated. Mitigation steps are still in place due to ongoing research in tracking infection and transmission among vaccinated individuals."There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated," the CDC director said.The big picture: "Today's action represents an important first step. It is not our final destination," Walensky cautioned. "As more people get vaccinated, levels of COVID infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of COVID immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public."Read the full guidance. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Spring breakers spreading COVID-19 variants could 'spell disaster' for the country, expert warns

    A world-leading health expert has warned that spring breakers could increase the spread of highly-transmissible coronavirus variants across the US.

  • Some Massachusetts patients who booked 211 vaccine appointments turned away

    The issue appears to be a communication mistake between the state's call-in system and Curative, the company running the mass vaccination site in Danvers.

  • WATCH: Teacher makes an impressive half-court shot

    Talk about talent!

  • Calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy went viral after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

    Calls for the abolition of the British monarchy were made on social media following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Meghan Markle compared losing her voice after marrying Prince Harry to Ariel's story in 'The Little Mermaid'

    During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle compared being "silenced" as a royal to the princess Ariel's story in "The Little Mermaid."

  • UK's Johnson steers clear of royal racism row after Meghan interview

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided wading into the clash of British royals on Monday, praising the queen but sidestepping questions about racism and insensitivity at the palace after an interview by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The former Hollywood actress, whose mother is Black and father is white, accused the royal family of pushing her to the brink of suicide. In a tell-all television interview, she said someone in the royal household had raised questions about the colour of her son's skin.

  • The Queen emerges unscathed as Meghan and Harry lavish praise on his grandmother

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unloaded on Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cambridge, and the tabloid press in their extraordinary tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. But despite the numerous allegations levelled at named and unnamed members of the Royal family, The Queen emerged unscathed, and instead received glowing praise from the couple. Meghan described how "everyone" welcomed her to the royal set-up initially, but singled out the Queen as making her particularly comfortable. In another sign of their positive relationship, the Duchess said: “I just pick up the phone and I call the Queen - just to check-in. Meghan said the Queen has "always been wonderful" to her and that she reminded the Duchess of her own grandmother. "She’s always been warm and inviting," the Duchess added. The Duchess shared a touching anecdote on how her future husband’s grandmother gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the couple's first joint engagement together, and that the monarch also shared her blanket while travelling together between visits. The pair attended a ceremony for the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire in June 2018 and travelled north on the Royal train.

  • Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

    Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at China's treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition deal. Beijing approved an extradition treaty between the two nations in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight.

  • Tyler Perry provided Harry and Meghan a home and security in Los Angeles after their royal support was removed

    The couple stayed at Perry's home in California for three months after leaving Canada when their royal security detail was removed.

  • Biden eyes trashing Trump-era rules that advocates feared would silence sexual assault survivors on college campuses

    The rules were unveiled by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the final year of the Trump administration.