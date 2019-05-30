Nevada governor vetoes national popular vote compact

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019 file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers his State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev. Nevada will not join other US states that have pledged their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday, May 30, 2019, he had vetoed the measure. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada will not join a cohort of other U.S. states that have pledged their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday he had vetoed a contentious measure committing Nevada to the compact, even though the bill had been approved by most Democrats in the Legislature.

No Republicans in the Legislature voted for the measure.

Sisolak said the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact "could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests."

"In cases like this, where Nevada's interests could diverge from the interests of large states, I will always stand up for Nevada," he said in a statement.

More than a dozen states have agreed to put their electoral votes toward the winner of the popular vote.

The measure cleared the Nevada Senate in a 12-8 party-line vote. It passed the Assembly with a 23-17 vote with some Democrats voting in opposition to the measure.

It was Sisolak's first veto since taking office.

This story corrects the vote counts in the Nevada Senate and Assembly.