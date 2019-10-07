Nevada health officials are fighting to stop the spread of 'Zombie deer disease.' But you could already be eating infected meat without knowing it, one researcher warns.

Shutterstock/Michael Sean O'Leary





As of August 2019, chronic wasting disease, also known as "zombie deer disease," had officially spread to 24 US states.

Now, wildlife officials in Nevada are fighting to keep the disease out of the state. Earlier this year, Nevada legislators passed a law to keep parts of certain carcasses out of the state in an attempt to stop the spread of CWD.

Officials are testing dead animals and monitoring migratory elk and deer at the state line with Utah for signs of the sickness, Peregrine Wolff, a Nevada Department of Wildlife veterinarian, recently told AP.

The neurodegenerative disease affects hoofed animals such as elk, reindeer, moose, and various deer species. It wreaks havoc on the creatures' brains and nervous systems: Infected animals' bodies waste away as they lose weight at a rapid pace, and they eventually begin to stumble around confused, drooling and listless, like something undead — hence the zombie moniker.

So far, most cases have been documented in the Rockies, the Midwest, and the eastern US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infection rates among a given population can be anywhere from 10% to 25%.

"It's a disease that you can't get rid of," Dale Garner, wildlife chief for the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, told CBS Chicago. "There's no cure so far. So as long as you have deer on the landscape, and it continues to spread from animal to animal, you'll probably have more."

In the last 15 years, CWD has spread from being in just two states to at least 24 today. Some people around the country have posted YouTube videos of animals behaving in strange ways, most likely because of CWD symptoms. In addition to the reported cases in the US, instances of the disease have been reported in Canada, Norway, Finland, and South Korea.

Scientists think CWD spreads from animal to animal via contaminated body fluids or through indirect exposure to contaminated carcasses or drinking water. The disease can impact both wild and farmed deer and elk, but not cattle.

'It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when'

CWD is a type of neurological ailment called a prion disease, and is always fatal. Prions are curly proteins that have folded incorrectly, and they cause damage to the brain and spinal cord. Nevada has banned the transport of animal brains and spinal cords, two areas of the body that contain large concentrations of prions, into the state in an attempt to curb the spread of CWD.

Another example of a prion disease is mad cow disease, officially called bovine spongiform encephalopathy, which causes progressive neurological degeneration in animals and humans. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is in the same category — 70% of individuals who get the illness die within a year, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Health.

