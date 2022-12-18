Nevada homeowner defends home after shooting invader twice in the chest, Nye County Sheriff says

A Nevada homeowner shot and seriously wounded a home invader who was also wanted for violating his parole, officials said.

Authorities said Shawn Richard, 48, was flown to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas in serious condition Thursday night after he broke into a home in the town of Pahrump and was shot twice in the chest by its homeowner.

Richard had entered the home and made a sound in the kitchen, alerting the homeowner, who swiftly took action, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homeowner, armed with a handgun, shot Richard twice as he attempted to enter one of the bedrooms, the NCSO office added.

Richard is facing charges including home invasion and burglary.

Richard also is facing charges of grand larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person as he was armed with a shotgun at the time of the invasion.

The weapon was reportedly stolen during a home invasion the night prior, NCSO said.

Investigators determined Richard was also a probation absconder.

The homeowner is not facing charges. Investigators determined this instance was a lawful defense of one’s home, the sheriff’s office said.