Nevada inmate fighting execution seeks firing-squad option

  • FILE - This undated file photo from the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Zane Michael Floyd, a Nevada death row inmate convicted of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999. Floyd who is fighting an early June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada since 2006 has filed court documents calling for the state to consider firing squad as an option. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, file)
  • FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016 file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Nevada hasn't carried out an execution since 2006, and two state lawmakers have proposed abolishing capital punishment altogether. A Nevada death-row inmate who is fighting an early June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada since 2006 has filed court documents calling for the state to consider firing squad as an option. Attorneys for convicted mass-murderer Zane Floyd say he does not want to die, but they have to offer an alternative if they're challenging Nevada's a plan for lethal injection. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, file)
  • FILE - This undated file photo from the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Zane Michael Floyd, a Nevada death row inmate convicted of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999. Floyd who is fighting an early June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada since 2006 has filed court documents calling for the state to consider firing squad as an option. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP,File)
1 / 3

Nevada Execution-Firing Squad

FILE - This undated file photo from the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Zane Michael Floyd, a Nevada death row inmate convicted of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999. Floyd who is fighting an early June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada since 2006 has filed court documents calling for the state to consider firing squad as an option. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN RITTER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A convicted killer who is fighting a possible June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada in 15 years is calling for the state to consider the firing squad as an option, a rare method in the United States.

Attorneys for Zane Michael Floyd say he does not want to die and are challenging the state plan to use a proposed three-drug method, which led to court challenges that twice delayed the execution of another convicted killer who later took his own life in prison.

“This is not a delaying tactic,” Brad Levenson, a federal public defender representing Floyd, said Monday.

But a challenge of the state execution protocol requires the defense to provide an alternative method, and Levenson said gunshots to the brain stem would be “the most humane way.”

“Execution by firing squad ... causes a faster and less painful death than lethal injection,” the attorneys said in a court filing Friday.

Three U.S. states — Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah — and the U.S. military allow capital punishment by gunfire. The last time that method was used in the United States was in Utah in 2010.

Floyd's attorneys are asking a federal judge in Las Vegas to stop Floyd from being executed until prison officials “devise a new procedure or procedures to carry out a lawful execution.”

Levenson said he and attorney David Anthony are fighting multiple issues in state and federal courts, with the possibility that Floyd’s death could be set for the week of June 7. Prosecutors will seek an execution warrant at a state court hearing next month.

The 45-year-old was convicted in 2000 of killing four people with a shotgun in a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999 and badly wounding a fifth person.

Floyd appeared to exhaust his federal appeals last November, and the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear his case. Floyd wants a chance to seek clemency at a June 22 meeting of the Nevada State Pardons Board, Levenson said.

Floyd's attorneys argue that a three-drug combination the state wants to use — the sedative diazepam, the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl and a paralytic, cisatracurium — would amount to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of his constitutional rights.

Anthony made similar arguments on behalf of Scott Raymond Dozier before Nevada's last scheduled execution was called off in 2017 and 2018. Dozier killed himself in prison in January 2019.

A judge blocked the first date after deciding that use of the paralytic might cause painful suffocation while Dozier was aware but unable to move.

Pharmaceutical companies that made the three drugs stopped the second date with arguments against using their products in an execution, an issue several states are facing.

Floyd would be the first person executed in Nevada since 2006, when Daryl Mack asked to be put to death for his conviction in a 1988 rape and murder in Reno.

Nevada has 72 men awaiting execution, a state Department of Corrections spokeswoman said.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Governor Traveled Out of State to Visit Chronically Ill Father

    Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled out of state to visit her father, who has a chronic illness, within the past six months and at least one month ago, a spokeswoman told Lansing-based MIRS News on Monday. The news comes after Whitmer cautioned against traveling to Florida for spring break amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Several Michigan health officials reportedly traveled out of the state for spring break, despite Whitmer’s recommendation to remain in Michigan. Whitmer’s “dad was fully vaccinated, and the governor is tested regularly and has never tested positive for COVID,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown told MIRS. The governor traveled to see “her elderly father who is battling a chronic illness” and did not arrive during spring break, Brown said. Brown did not say to which state Whitmer traveled; however, a source told MIRS that the governor’s father has a home in Florida. Whitmer has also traveled out of Michigan to attend President Biden’s inauguration and to visit Michigan National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol in January. “All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely following public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan’s daily positivity rate was in the low single digits,” Brown noted. “Due to ongoing security concerns, we will not comment further on the governor’s personal schedule.” Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, criticized Whitmer’s decision to travel. “Gov. Whitmer and the Democrat Party shut down the Michigan economy, closed schools and continue to warn us about traveling during this pandemic, yet she refuses to abide by the same set of rules,” Goodman said in a written statement. “Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 response can be summed up as — rules for thee, but not for me.”

  • Waitress at Ohio Bob Evans Restaurant Is Killed in Front of Coworkers, Customers While on Shift

    The alleged shooter is the ex-boyfriend of victim Rebecca Jean Rogers

  • Suspect Who Allegedly Punched Korean American Woman in Tustin Faces Hate Crime Charge

    An 18-year-old woman was verbally attacked and physically assaulted by a male suspect last Sunday morning at her local skate park in Tustin, Calif. Jenna Dupuy, who is of Korean and Puerto Rican descent, was at the Tustin Legacy Skatepark to teach a morning art class. Authorities later identified the attacker as Jauhar Tajuddin Shuaib, 42, according to CBS Los Angeles.

  • Former USC offensive lineman Chris Brown dies at 24

    Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young age in the past year.

  • Male influencers take a sudden interest in an unconventional career path: 'Being audacious pays off'

    YouTube's most controversial star is leading the way.

  • Conor McGregor accuses ‘juice head turkey’ Nate Diaz of using steroids, Diaz fires back

    Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz continue to trade barbs, this time after McGregor accused Diaz of using steroids.

  • As Biden prepares for climate summit, U.N. says the world is 'on the verge of the abyss'

    Just days before President Biden will kick off a climate summit with world leaders, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization released a report Monday warning that "time is fast running out" to keep global temperatures in check.

  • 'Mortal Kombat' Video of SJ Sergeant Performing Baton Tricks Investigated by Internal Affairs

    A police sergeant who showed off his baton handling skills in a video set to music from the film "Mortal Kombat," is now under investigation by the San Jose Police Department's internal affairs office. Sgt. Eddie Chan can be seen performing martial arts moves with two police batons. This selfie video landed @SanJosePD Sgt. Eddie Chan in the Internal Affairs Dept.

  • Asian Woman in SF Followed, Robbed of $16,000 Rolex at Gunpoint

    An Asian woman in her 50s was held at gunpoint and robbed of her jewelry -- including a $16,000 Rolex watch -- at San Francisco’s Sunset District last October, new surveillance footage shows. ﻿The surveillance footage, now under investigation by the San Francisco police, shows two suspects emerging from a white SUV. Lee told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim that one of her attackers was arrested in Georgia last week.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger said that cutting out bread helped him lose weight, but dietitians say a calorie deficit is more important than banning carbs

    Eliminating bread from your diet could help you eat fewer calories, but it isn't inherently fattening, and it provides important nutrients, experts say.

  • Jury begins deliberating whether Derek Chauvin is guilty of murdering George Floyd

    Prosecutors and the defense delivered their closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, leaving the jury to decide whether George Floyd’s death was caused by Chauvin’s use of force or a perfect storm of health problems, drug use and a turbulent encounter with police.

  • Smashburger enters chicken sandwich wars with spicy new entrant

    Smashburger is jumping into the chicken sandwich craze.

  • Former slugger Gary Sheffield rips today's game: 'I don't watch baseball at all'

    Count former slugger Gary Sheffield as someone who has no interest in the current state of baseball. "I don't watch baseball at all," he said.

  • White House removes Trump-appointed scientist from overseeing climate report

    The Biden administration has removed Trump-appointed atmospheric scientist Betsy Weatherhead from her role overseeing a comprehensive report on how climate change is affecting the U.S., the Washington Post first reported Monday.Why it matters: Weatherhead has not been fired — merely reassigned to the U.S. Geological Survey — the move represents an effort by the Biden administration to remove Trump-era appointees from scientific roles, per CNN. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: The move could cause further delays to the next edition of the National Climate Assessment, which is congressionally mandated to be produced every four years.The big picture: Weatherhead's original appointment to the position in November came as a surprise given that she is a mainstream climate scientist whose work reflects that climate change is a serious threat — unlike some other Trump-appointees. However, Weatherhead did allegedly clash with some of the other officials involved about the "direction of the report," per the Post.What they're saying: Jane Lubchenco, a top White House climate official who ultimately supervised Weatherhead in her position, told Axios in an interview Monday that the White House is committed to producing a "robust" and "effective" assessment. "All I can really say is that Dr. Weatherhead's detail is ending, she's returning to USGS, her home agency," Lubchenco, who serves as the deputy director for climate and the environment at the Office of Science and Technology Policy. said. "We're very grateful to her for her service."Lubchenco left open the possibility that the next assessment, currently due out in 2023, might be subject to further delays. "We will do everything possible to adhere to the schedule but that I guess remains to be seen," she said.Flashback: The last climate assessment, published in 2018, warned of increasingly damaging climate impacts on the U.S., raising the possibility of severe economic damage in coming decades. Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Lubchenco.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

    The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel," including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania. "This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement.

  • Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen's oldest son, Antron, dies at 33

    "A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon."

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • Barber leaves coworker speechless with unexpected act of solidarity: 'You are not alone'

    Neftali Martín cried when he saw what his coworker, Joel Ortega, did for him to show solidarity in Martín's fight against cancer.

  • Deshaun Watson attorney: 22 women who filed suits against Texans quarterback are all lying

    Lawyer Rusty Hardin submitted a legal filing Monday which responds to the first accuser's litigation and builds out counter-allegations against the other 21 women.

  • Chauvin jurors facing 'through the roof' stress as deliberations begin

    As the 12 Minneapolis jurors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial prepare to hunker down and begin deliberations, the world awaits what will be a decision with a lasting impact on U.S. race relations, policing - and on the jurors themselves. "Any high-profile case with a lot of media attention is going to be a little more stressful," said Roy Futterman, a trial consultant with the firm DOAR. The jurors must determine whether former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, is guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.