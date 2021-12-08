Nevada jury: Health insurers owe ER doctors $60M in damages

KEN RITTER
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The nation’s largest health insurance company and its branches in Nevada were found liable Tuesday for $60 million in punitive damages for underpaying out-of-network emergency medical providers.

A state court jury said three plaintiffs headed by urgent care staffing service TeamHealth should each receive shares of $20 million from Connecticut-based United Healthcare Insurance Co. and five subsidiaries, including the two dominant providers in the Las Vegas area: Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co., and Health Plan of Nevada Inc.

“They were able to get away with this until now,” plaintiffs’ attorney John Zavitsanos told the eight jurors who last week awarded $2.65 million in compensatory damages to plaintiffs Fremont Emergency Services (Mandavia) Ltd., Team Physicians of Nevada-Mandavia PC and the parent company of Ruby Crest Emergency Medicine.

Dustin Clark, communications vice president for United Healthcare, said Tuesday the company was monitoring the proceedings in Nevada state court. He did not provide an immediate comment after the damage awards were read.

Appeals are expected. Daniel Polsenberg, a Las Vegas attorney representing defendants, asked Clark County District Court Judge Nancy Allf to schedule post-verdict hearings. No dates were immediately set.

Zavitsanos and Houston-based law partner Joseph Ahmad had asked for punitive damages of between $100 million and $1 billion from United Healthcare. They characterized the parent company as a “Fortune 5” member, among the largest businesses in the nation.

“The only thing they understand is money,” Zavitsanos said, ending his call to jurors to send a message that defendants also including United Healthcare Insurance Co., United Health Care Services Inc. and UMR Inc. harmed doctors, anesthesiologists and nurses.

Dr. Scott Scherr, emergency department director at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas and regional medical director of TeamHealth, testified during the monthlong trial. He expressed relief after the verdicts.

“A jury of my peers realized the value of emergency medicine in Nevada,” said Scherr, who headed trauma teams treating critically injured victims after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in October 2017 at a Las Vegas Strip concert. Fifty-eight people died that night; hundreds were injured.

“I hope this sends a message to United Healthcare about the importance of our frontline workers,” Scherr said.

In emergency rooms, where patients cannot by law be turned away, attending medical care providers treating sore throats, broken ankles, heart attacks and gunshot wounds may not be covered by patients' insurance plans.

Testimony showed that United Healthcare cut reimbursements to out-of-network providers by more than half from 2017 to 2020 — from $528 to $246.

“For too long United just thought they could do whatever they wanted,” Zavatsanos said after the jury was dismissed. “Despite enormous efforts by TeamHealth to have legislators and people in the industry listen, it took eight ordinary citizens to hopefully bring about more change than anything that has been done to date."

He added: “This today is a victory for all of the frontline heroes in Nevada, front line emergency room workers, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.”

In court, attorney K Lee Blalack II, representing defendants, reminded jurors that the compensatory damages award they reached with their Nov. 29 liability verdict represented about one-fourth of the $10.4 million in disputed billing charges at the heart the breach-of-contact case.

“My clients heard you loud and clear,” he said, adding that he hoped the jury would conduct an equally careful analysis on Tuesday. Jurors deliberated about two hours.

Conceding that punitive damages were on the table, Blalack called $5.5 million a “reasonable sum” for what he said amounted to “a payment dispute between big companies.”

More than that would be “monstrous,” “unjust” and represent “an obscene windfall for the largest ER staffing company in the country,” Blalack said, referring to Tennessee-based TeamHealth.

The civil lawsuit was filed in April 2019 by Fremont and the two other groups representing out-of-network providers at hospitals in and around Las Vegas, and in the rural Nevada cities of Fallon and Elko.

Rebecca Paradise, United Healthcare’s senior vice president for out-of-network payment strategy, underwent intense and repetitive questioning by Ahmed on Tuesday about the effect of the verdict on her company.

In more than an hour of testimony, Paradise refused to specify any changes administrators might make to billing practices based on a verdict she called “impactful” but said had been reached only a week ago.

United Healthcare has tens of millions of insurance policyholders in the U.S.

“I’m not saying I agree or disagree. The verdict is the verdict,” Paradise said. “We believe we are paying fair and reasonable rates. The jury found otherwise in this case and we will have to evaluate that. We need to understand what that means going forward.”

Ahmed showed the jury that while cutting reimbursement rates, the insurer reaped billions of dollars in profits and bought back stock shares, driving up prices for company executives and shareholders.

Wayne Dolcefino, a Houston-based media consultant and former journalist who closely monitored the Nevada trial, said he was aware of similar reimbursement lawsuits pending in states including Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump endorses 'conservative fighter' Perdue in Georgia governors' race

    Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Sen. David Perdue in the Georgia gubernatorial race, calling current GOP Gov. Brian Kemp a 'very weak Governor'

  • Publisher scraps plans to release book by Chris Cuomo

    A planned book by Chris Cuomo has been canceled as fallout continues for the former CNN host who had privately helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations. A spokesperson for Custom House, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it would not be releasing Cuomo’s “Deep Denial.” CNN chief Jeff Zucker talked about the firing in a town hall meeting with employees on Tuesday, saying that Cuomo would not be getting any severance pay after the network came to the conclusion that its star anchor lied to them, according to people familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Judge cleared to resume investigation into Beirut port blast

    A Lebanese court Tuesday cleared the way for the judge leading the state's investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port to resume his work. The probe was suspended for more than a month following legal challenges from former officials charged in the case. State-run National News Agency said an appeals court judge in Beirut rejected a case filed by a former Cabinet minister challenging Judge Tarek Bitar.

  • Biden huddles with European allies on Ukraine ahead of Putin call

    President Biden will seek to convince Russia's Vladimir Putin in a phone call Tuesday that the price of invading Ukraine would be steeper than anything he's faced in the past.Driving the news: Biden held a call on Ukraine this evening with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the U.K., while Secretary of State Tony Blinken called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer America's "unwavering support." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. S

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission releases final report

    The commission tasked by President Joe Biden with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released its final draft report, a cautious take on proposals for expanding the court and setting possible term limits. The 36-member bipartisan commission was not charged with making recommendations under the White House order that created it. As a result, much of the final report from the group, largely composed of academics who have been studying court reform and holding hearings, is context and history that may be used going forward in proposals to introduce changes.

  • Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union. The president said in a statement that he accepted a withdrawal request from Omarova, a law professor at Cornell University who was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991.

  • Human skull is linked to grisly guillotine death in Santa Rosa

    An alleged squatter is accused of tampering with human remains after moving into a house where a man had killed himself.

  • Biden Supreme Court commission votes to send president report taking 'no position' on court-packing

    The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk.

  • How to de-escalate Russia: Ukrainian advice

    The Russian Federation’s demonstrative accumulation of troops on the border with Ukraine for the second time in 2021 has raised serious concerns about a possible full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine and forced the West to seek dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Congress frets over ‘missed opportunity’ on Russia’s Ukraine aggression

    Differences over the annual defense bill emerged as President Joe Biden was meeting virtually with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

  • Former Trump ambassador to run against Alabama governor

    An Alabama businesswoman who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia on Tuesday became the third Republican candidate to announce a run against Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in the gubernatorial primary next year. Formally declaring her intention to leave the U.S. Senate race and make a bid for governor, Lynda Blanchard, who goes by Lindy Blanchard, said she was running because “people made it unmistakably clear to me that they wanted a conservative outsider, not just in (Washington) D.C. but ... here in Montgomery, a leader who will run our state boldly; someone who is there to put the interest of the people first.” The Associated Press reported on Monday that it appeared very likely Blanchard would run based on an invitation to the campaign event that Blanchard posted on Twitter.

  • A would-be justice makes his Supreme Court debut

    Merrick Garland finally made his Supreme Court debut on Tuesday. Among the nine justices gazing down at Garland from the bench were former colleagues as well as the man ultimately appointed to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans blocked Garland from having a hearing, much less a vote, after then-President Barack Obama nominated him for the slot in 2016.

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • The 6 questions I answered to pass my US citizenship test

    In November, the author took her citizenship test to become a naturalized US citizen. She shares the six questions she was asked.

  • Jussie Smollett Gets Punchy as He’s Grilled on the Stand

    Kamil Krzaczynski/GettyActor Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense for a second time on Tuesday morning, pushing back during a heated cross-examination in which a special prosecutor suggested he had identified one of his alleged attackers as white because it would make his story more believable.Special prosecutor Daniel Webb, who has insisted that Smollett concocted a racist, anti-gay hate crime against himself in January 2019, suggested that the former Empire actor had weaponized ra

  • Man ‘Executed’ His Ex-Girlfriend On Thanksgiving While She Was On Date With Another Man, Prosecutors Allege

    An Illinois man has been accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving while she was on a date with another man. Robert “Bobby” J. Tarr, 48, is now facing three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Leslie Reeves—who had taught self-defense courses in the community and was an outspoken advocate against domestic violence. Tarr is also facing one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, who had been on

  • Kansas City is one of the top 25 most sinful cities in the United States. Here’s why

    Kansas City is for sinners, according to WalletHub’s findings.

  • Utah family sets up tracker to catch 'porch pirate'

    A suspected package thief is behind bars after allegedly stealing a package — with a GPS tracking device inside — from a Utah home.

  • Fergus the Great Dane Mix Won't Stop Stealing His Dad's Chair in Hilarious TikTok Videos

    It's obvious who's the king of this castle ... and it's not the human!

  • California transplants lose everything in U-haul theft hours after moving to Tacoma

    One man in the group said he’s trying to keep an optimistic outlook, but since he’s in a wheelchair he feels like there’s nothing he can do to help.