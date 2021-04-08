Nevada Looking To Close Classic Car Loophole

Steven Symes
·3 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s all in the name of science…

Certain members of Nevada’s state legislature have laid out their plans to close up so-called “loopholes” in the state law dictating what constitutes a classic car. These changes could put at jeopardy enthusiasts’ ability to own and operate their beloved vehicle, and it’s all in the name of combating global warming. While nothing is set in stone since so far these are ideas, it sounds like legislation will be presented for consideration this year.

One of the people who spoke during a recent Zoom meeting with the Nevada Conservation League was Rudy Zamora, who reportedly is working with Assemblyman Howard Watts on legislation which would modify the classification for classic cars. Currently, if a vehicle is over 20 years-old it can be registered as a classic in Nevada.

The report isn’t entirely clear how that classification would be altered, so that’s something to scrutinize once the legislation is unveiled. It does go on about how people supposedly skirting the law by following it negatively impacts low-income and minority communities the most since “high-traffic corridors” cut through their neighborhoods and they’re forced to breathe air from the older cars which aren’t forced to pass a smog test.

Here’s where the reasoning gets a little foggy: in the report Watts is quoted as admitting driving older vehicles “is often something of a necessity (for) small businesses and entrepreneurs and low-income families” but that those groups often can’t afford to fix whatever makes their vehicle flunk the smog check. However, the goal is still to get the non-compliance vehicles repaired or off the road, although there’s zero mention how far back in age they want to go with this initiative, but one would assume a 20-year-old car would no longer qualify as a classic and get the variance.

Another part of the plan would be to increase the smog fee for all vehicle owners in Nevada. Everyone loves paying more fees without getting anything for it, that’s Government 101. But wait, there’s more.

Some would say everyone should just buy a new electric car since that solves everything, even though there aren’t enough EVs and even Elon Musk admits the electric grid in the US can’t charge all those vehicles, let alone use “clean” generation methods. Instead of addressing that stark fact, Watts worries about people who can’t afford a new electric car, that’s much more expedient.

That’s where the funds from those increased smog fees would come into play. Essentially, that government-captured money would be used to pay for minorities and poor people to have their car repaired so it passes the smog test. Or the money could be used to replace an old gas-burning car with a shiny new electric vehicle. We’ll let you do the math on which would cost taxpayers more.

Here at Motorious we’re fans of electrification, but not at the cost of obliterating internal combustion engines. We’ve written about some cool, interesting electric cars in the past, including some classics being converted. However, we’re also all about people having choices and being able to enjoy their classic and collector cars reasonably. It’s up to you as the reader to decide if these proposed changes in Nevada would allow you to do that or not. That’s not an easy task, considering so many critical details are unknown at this time.

Whenever state legislatures start talking about closing up “loopholes” for cars registered as classics, our ears perk up. Car enthusiasts both inside Nevada and elsewhere would do well to watch what happens next closely since these ideas could spread as other state legislatures try passing similar laws, even if this plan fails in Nevada.

Sources: Sierra Nevada Ally, The Truth About Cars

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Brad Makes Fermented Pasta Sauce

    It's Alive with Brad Leone is back for episode 80 and this time Brad is making fermented pasta sauce. Brad uses campari tomatoes, but you can use any type of tomato you want for this recipe. Just make sure not to put to much onion in the sauce, Pauly!

  • 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Luggage Test | Boxy is better part 7

    After all these luggage tests, it's become abundantly clear that boxy is better when it comes to cargo capacity. There's just bound to be less unused space and fewer awkward angles that normally pad a cargo area's official cubic-foot volume. On paper, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has 32.5 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its back seat, which obliterates all the other in-betweener-sized compact crossovers, including the surprisingly spacious Kia Seltos.

  • Alfa Romeo Tonale Jeep-derived crossover reportedly delayed by new CEO

    Alfa Romeo's long-awaited Tonale crossover might not make its global debut in 2021 after all. Anonymous sources familiar with the company's product plan told industry trade journal Automotive News that the Tonale won't begin arriving in showrooms until the first part of 2022 at the earliest, a delay of at least three months. While setbacks aren't uncommon, the same sources claim the soft-roader's postponement was ordered by Jean-Philippe Imparato, who was appointed Alfa Romeo's chief executive in January 2021 when FCA merged with PSA to form Stellantis.

  • Biden looks to stem ‘ghost guns,' unveils other steps to curb gun violence 'epidemic'

    President Joe Biden unveiled six executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence on Thursday, and nominated David Chipman as ATF director.

  • The Hellcat Miata Lives

    It’s finally drivable, well sort of…

  • Cars Stolen From Charleston Auto Auction

    You’ll never guess what brand they were…

  • Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Colorful 'Cotton Candy' Swimsuit Snaps

    Kate Hudson showed off her toned physique in a pair of colorful snaps she shared on Instagram Tuesday

  • Global Food Costs Keep Climbing in Threat to Consumer Wallets

    (Bloomberg) -- The global food-price rally that’s stoking inflation worries and hitting consumers around the world shows little sign of slowing.Even with grain prices taking a breather on good crop prospects, a United Nations gauge of global food costs rose for a 10th month in March to the highest since 2014. Last month’s advance was driven by a surge in vegetable oils amid stronger demand and tight inventories, according to Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.Food prices are in the longest rally in more than a decade amid China’s crop-buying spree and tightening supplies of many staple products, threatening faster inflation. That’s particularly pronounced in some of the poorest countries dependent on imports, which have limited social safety nets and purchasing power and are struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.Breakdown of last month’s food costs:The FAO’s food price index rose 2.1% from February.Vegetable oil prices jumped 8% to the highest since June 2011.Meat and dairy costs rose, boosted by Asian demand.Grains and sugar prices fell.Grains prices recently climbed to multiyear highs as China imports massive amounts to feed its hog herds that are recovering from a deadly virus. Still, there are signs that tight supplies may get some relief from upcoming wheat harvests in the Northern Hemisphere.“Generally speaking, supplies for now are adequate,” Abbassian said. “We might have reached a level whereby from now on even if we see price increases, they may be a bit more subtle” than advances seen in previous months, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • JoJo Siwa says she 'couldn't sleep for 3 days' after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community

    Speaking to People, JoJo Siwa described herself as pansexual and said she's happier than ever before.

  • Indonesia turns to China for more vaccines after AstraZeneca delays

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia is in talks with China to secure as many as 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to plug a gap in deliveries after delays in arrivals of AstraZeneca shots, its health minister said on Thursday. Indonesia would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of 50 million initially agreed, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing. Budi said the government had "embarked on a discussion with the Chinese government to ask for an additional 90-100 million (doses)".

  • Grand Canyon's east entrance will reopen after yearlong closure. What visitors should know

    After a yearlong closure to protect the neighboring Navajo Nation from COVID-19 exposure, Grand Canyon's East entrance at Desert View is reopening.

  • 15 unexpected items you can buy at Staples

    Some of the surprising items you can get at Staples, including Apple AirPods, face masks, and Logitech gaming headphones.

  • Miami Shores mayor wanted to put a menorah at village hall. She was denied

    Miami Shores rejected a proposal to add a menorah to its holiday decorations at Village Hall this year after several village officials spoke this week against the move, saying First Amendment concerns outweighed support from the mayor and several Jewish community members.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Exclusive: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky Unveils Agency Initiative to Address Racism in Health

    In an exclusive interview, Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses the first major effort of her directorship of the CDC, which will focus on racism.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims rise again, but labor market recovery gaining steam

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the increase likely understated the rapidly improving labor market conditions as more parts of the economy reopen and fiscal stimulus kicks in. Households have also been upbeat in their assessment of the labor market. "Our belief is that continued moves to reopen the economy will result in a solid further advance in payrolls in the April jobs report and that the claims data are likely not capturing the pace of improvement in the labor market," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

  • Pastor who stood up to police in viral video speaks out

    Pastor Artur Pawlowski says people have to 'demand their rights back' on 'Fox News Primetime'

  • U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms - forecasters

    The United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average number of Atlantic hurricanes, Colorado State University (CSU) forecasters said in the first official 2021 outlook on Thursday. Last year saw a record of 30 named storms that ran through the initial 21 chosen names and required nine Greek letters. Colorado State forecasters on Thursday estimated 17 named storms and eight hurricanes will form this year, above the historical average of 12 storms and six hurricanes.

  • Virgin Voyages moves cruise line debut to England, canceling sailings in US waters

    Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line moving sailings abroad as the timeline to resume cruising in U.S. waters remains unclear.