Nevada man admits to groping, assaulting woman on flight

A Nevada man pleaded guilty Monday to groping and assaulting a woman on a 2019 flight.

Daniel Parkhurst, 38, faces up to two decades in prison and will be sentenced at a later date, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Parkhurst was so disruptive on the Seattle-to-Las Vegas flight on Southwest Airlines that it was rerouted to Reno so he could be removed from the plane.

Authorities said Parkhurst grabbed a woman’s inner thigh while she was sleeping. When she woke up and told him to stop, he responded by punching her multiple times, the feds said.

The woman was moved to another seat and an off-the-clock pilot sat next to Parkhurst in an attempt to calm things down. When Parkhurst continued to harass other passengers, the flight crew decided to land the plane in Reno, the feds said.

Parkhurst pleaded guilty to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants and one count of simple assault.