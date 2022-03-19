Nevada man charged for allegedly beating 5-year-old son to death





A Nevada man has been charged for allegedly beating his son to death on Wednesday.

Gerald Oglesby was charged for open murder after his son died following wounds allegedly inflicted by him, the arrest report obtained by 13 Action News said.

The report said Oglesby beat his child after the five-year-old was arguing about bedtime.

Oglesby reportedly whipped the child with an electrical cord and punched him in the stomach, according to the local outlet.

"Gerald explained as soon as he struck (his son) in the abdomen, he knew he struck him too hard," the report stated, saying the father noticed that "the color and odor of his vomit" was "not right."

The father performed CPR, but the child passed away. After the child died, Oglesby texted the child's mother with a picture and said her son died "because he had whipped him too hard."

"Gerald admitted that something was wrong with (his son) but he was afraid and did not want to call the police for help because we would not understand his method of discipline," an investigator said in the report. "Gerald stated he did not want to lose custody of (his son) and so he chose not to call to get help."

He called 911 minutes after the five year old died and refused to perform CPR when the dispatcher directed him to do so, according to 13 Action News.

"Additional items recovered at the apartment and interviews completed with witnesses revealed (the child) may have been physically abused by Gerald at an earlier time frame the same day causing even more physical injury that (sic) was initially believed," the report said.

Other evidence appeared to show that Oglesby previously beat the boy before the most recent incident.

The Hill reached out to Henderson Police Department for comment.