Nevada man charged with making antisemitic threats to Jewish senator

A Nevada man was arrested and charged with allegedly making antisemitic threats to Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) that referred to violence in Israel, Palestinians and the West Bank.

Federal prosecutors allege John Anthony Miller, 43, of Las Vegas, made several calls to Rosen’s office earlier this month, leaving numerous profanity-laced voicemails that threatened to assault, kidnap or murder Rosen, who is Jewish.

According to court documents, a voicemail from Oct. 17 said in part, “we’re going to finish what Hitler started,” while another said, “you done picked your side b**** and you done chose evil,” and “we’re going to exterminate you.”

Prosecutors allege Miller left another lengthy message two days later, in which he referred to Israel, Palestinians and the West Bank. The voicemail said Rosen is not going to “do a damn thing” and that she “lets her own family members kill these Palestinians in the West Bank.”

On Oct. 7, the militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, launched a massive and violent assault on Israel that left over 1,400 people dead, including civilians. In response, Israel has since launched airstrikes and a ground invasion into Gaza.

A day before that voicemail was left, prosecutors said Miller showed up at a courthouse in Las Vegas, claiming he was going to see Rosen. Miller was refused entry after not complying with a court security officer’s request to have a closer look at his ID.

Upon being denied entry, Miller allegedly shouted a slew of profanities, including “To kill every last Israeli terror-*******-rist,” according to court filings.

Miller was arrested Thursday and appeared Friday in federal court, where he was charged with one count of threatening a federal official.

In a statement shared with The Hill, a spokesperson for Rosen said, “Threats against public officials should be taken seriously. Senator Rosen trusts the U.S. Attorney’s office and federal law enforcement to handle this matter.”

An Anti-Defamation League (ADL) last week reported a massive uptick in antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7 attack launched by Hamas, which is recognized by the U.S. and several other countries as a terrorist organization. The group tracked 312 antisemitic incidents in the more than two weeks since the war between Hamas and Israel began, marking a 388 percent spike over the same period last year.

Multiple federal departments have taken steps to increase engagement and address concerns about a rise in antisemitism, according to a White House official.

More than 8,500 Palestinians have died in Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

