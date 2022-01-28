Nevada man charged with making threatening phone calls to state election worker

·1 min read


A Nevada man has been arrested and charged with making threatening phone calls to a state election worker.

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, the FBI arrested Gjergi Luke Juncaj of Las Vegas, Nev., on Wednesday after he allegedly made four threatening phone calls to an employee in the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State's Office on Jan. 7.

"I want to thank you for such a great job you all did on stealing the election," Juncaj said in the calls, the employee told authorities.

"I hope you all go to jail for treason. I hope your children get molested," Juncaj continued. "You are all going to [expletive] die."

According to the DOJ, this case is part of the agency's Election Threats Task Force, an interagency unit launched last summer as part of the Biden administration's effort to combat violent threats against election workers.

The DOJ task force pools resources from multiple entities within the department, including its criminal, civil rights and national security divisions, as well as from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

In another case brought by the task force, a Texas man was arrested by authorities last week for allegedly posting a message to Craigslist that called on "Georgia Patriots" to kill government officials.

That prosecution marked the first criminal case brought by the unit.

Juncaj, 50, has been charged with four counts of making threatening telephone calls.

If convicted, Juncaj faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison on each count, according to the DOJ.

