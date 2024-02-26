Nevada man charged with sexual misconduct with two Bluffton minors

Joseph Greco, 69, of Washoe Valley, Nev., is accused of sexual battery with two underage family members for incidents alleged to have happened between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14, 2022. He is in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center and faces two charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16. According to the charges, Greco assaulted two children. The first child was assaulted both in Beaufort County and in Nevada where Greco lives. The second child was assaulted once in Beaufort County. The two local charges are for the assaults that are alleged to have happened in Beaufort County.

Greco was reported to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office after “an observed act,” while the victim and family were visiting Nevada. When the family returned to Bluffton they were contacted by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office through the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Nevada authorities requested that authorities perform a forensic interview with the minors, according to spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens.

While interviewing the two children, two incidents were disclosed to investigators, one happening in Beaufort County, and the other in Washoe County. Greco was arrested in Nevada and extradited to Charleston, before being taken into Beaufort County custody.