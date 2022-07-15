Nevada man in custody following shooting in Dickinson

Jul. 15—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Police Department confirmed the arrest of a Nevada man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Dickinson on Thursday morning.

According to police, at 3:24 a.m. on July 14, 2022, the police responded to the 2600 block of Dakota Blvd regarding an unidentified male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

On arriving on scene, first responders assessed and treated the victim until he was transported to CHI St. Alexius' emergency room, and later life flighted to Bismarck for medical treatment with serious injuries.

Police were able to identify a suspect in the shooting as Joseph Bullins, 23, of Nevada. Following a search of the area the suspect was ultimately identified and located by the Stark County Sheriff's Office in Stark County on 33rd St. SW by deputies.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office turned Bullins over to Dickinson Police who brought the suspected shooter in for questioning. Bullins was subsequently criminally charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, and is currently being incarcerated at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson to await arrangement.

According to police, the victim and Bullins knew each other and an investigation in this matter remains ongoing.