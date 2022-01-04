Nevada man faces meth, firearm charges

Jan. 4—NEVADA, Mo. — Sheriff's deputies took a 47-year-old Nevada man into custody on drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop New Year's Eve in Vernon County.

Sheriff Jason Mosher said in a news release that Jamie Boykin was stopped by deputies working a New Year's Eve detail and arrested when some methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a gun were discovered in his alleged possession.

Boykin remained in custody Monday at the Vernon County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was being held on a cash-only bond of $50,000.