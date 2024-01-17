Nevada man sentenced to 11 to 16½ years in 2020 shooting death of Tyraye Carter

Defendant Dorell Davis waits for the jury to enter at the start of his trial for the shooting death and robbery of Tyraye Carter in December 2020 in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands' courtroom.

Mykeesha Carter has little to remember her son who was shot and killed three years ago in a deadly robbery.

"All I have left of Tyraye is a pair of boots and some pictures," Carter said at a sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon. "My son is dead and gone."

Judge Mary Rowland sentenced Dorell Davis to 11 to 16½ years in prison for his role in a robbery that left Tyraye Carter dead in 2020.

Jurors found Davis guilty in early December of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. They found him not guilty of a gun specification, aggravated murder and two counts of murder.

"He led Tyraye to the devil's den," Carter said. "He's not innocent. He's guilty."

One of three men arrested in the shooting, robbery

Davis, 25, of Reno, Nevada, is one of three men arrested in the robbery and shooting death of Carter in December 2020. One man was sentenced to prison with the other case pending.

Carter, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle near Tampa Avenue and 28th Street S.W. in Akron on Dec. 3, 2020. Police said he was shot following an argument. His jewelry was stolen in the incident.

Police arrested Davis, Kashmair Mingo and Javion Rankin in the shooting. DNA evidence linked Rankin to the shooting and robbery, according to police.

Rankin, 22, of Akron is accused of pulling the trigger.

Davis previously accepted a deal with prosecutors in 2022 that saw him plead guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in exchange for testifying in his co-defendants’ trials. Davis backed out of this agreement when he refused to testify during Mingo’s trial.

Mingo, 24, went on trial first in late 2022. A jury found him guilty of murder that involved taking a life while committing a felony. They found him not guilty of aggravated murder and murder that purposely caused a person’s death.

Edward O'Farrell, a visiting judge, sentenced Mingo to life in prison last December. He will be eligible for parole after 21 years. Mingo appealed the verdict.

Rankin was released on a signature bond in June after prosecutors appealed Rowlands’ decision to exclude CyberCheck evidence in the case, which is technology that tracks a person’s location based on their smartphone use.

The CyberCheck issue remains unresolved in the 9th District Court of Appeals.

Rankin is currently under house arrest with a GPS device.

Family shaken by the loss

Although most of the participants virtually attended the hearing via Zoom, the family of Carter attended in person in Rowland's courtroom.

As the years ticked by, Carter's grandmother told the court that she had lost much sleep and does not sleep much anymore because of the loss.

"I'm Tyraye's 'Nana;' that's what he called me," said Barbara Carter, his grandmother. "He's gone, and I think about him each and every day. He didn't have to go that way."

She questioned the jury's decision to find Davis not guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, accusing Davis of luring her grandson to his death.

"I know he was not convicted of murder, but what would you call it when he had his necklace around his neck?" she asked.

Joseph Gorman, who represented Davis, said his client was sincere in his apology to Carter's family, and that he testified during the trial to speak directly to the family.

"I think he was upset with himself for not standing up and doing something back then after the fact," Gorman said. "I think he was fearful of what was happening and what could happen to him. He has to live with those decisions for the rest of his life."

The prosecution, represented by Joe Baumoel, asserted that without Davis' involvement in the incident, Carter might have lived.

"The relationship allowed him to facilitate the offense," Baumoel explained. "It was an act done by friends, and a third individual (Carter) did not trust."

Explaining the sentence

For Rowland, the decision to sentence Davis to 11 years came down to two factors: the degree of harm and the relationship to Carter.

The robbery ended with Carter's death, she said, and Davis used his relationship with Carter to make the robbery happen.

"Without you, this would not have happened," Rowland said of Davis' involvement in Carter's death. "At least not on this day and not in the way."

