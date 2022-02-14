🌱 Nevada Mask Mandate Lifted + Crash Near UNLV

Good day, people of Las Vegas! Dominique-Noelle Rafael here with the Monday edition of the Las Vegas Daily.

Here are the top 4 stories today in Las Vegas:

As of Feb. 10, Nevadans can shed their face masks. The state lifted its mandate days ahead of an expected busy Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak made the announcement during a Thursday morning press conference, following suit with other Democrat-led states easing pandemic mitigation measures. Gov. Sisolak cited a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases as a reason behind the recent decision. (Nevada Independent) One person is in the hospital after a crash on Saturday, Feb. 12, involving two cars near UNLV. The crash occurred at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway around 12:39 p.m.According to police, an unidentified pedestrian was hit in the collision and transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. (News3LV) According to Metropolitan Police Department, a man was fatally shot on Saturday night after a struggle inside a home. The homeowner has been detained after admitting to firing the shot that killed a man in his mid-20s to early 30s, according to MPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. The man who was killed was allegedly part of a group consisting of five or six individuals that arrived at the home around 7:30 p.m. with a long rifle, possibly an AK-47. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Two juveniles have been charged with arson after the fire that destroyed the former Silverstone golf clubhouse on 11/15/21. Firefighters from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, North Las Vegas, and Clark County fought the blaze for several hours before it was controlled. (Facebook)

Today (Feb. 14), Nevada residents can get into The Mob Museum for free in honor of the museum's 10th anniversary! (Facebook)

Join the Vegas Young Professionals on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. for a Bigwig Lunch Time featuring Dr. Keith E. Whitfield, UNLV President & Vegas Chamber Board Trustee! (Facebook)

You're all caught up for today! See you all tomorrow morning for another update.

— Dominique-Noelle Rafael

About me: Dominique is a self taught UX/UI designer based in Princeton, NJ. She recently graduated from the University of Maryland last spring with a bachelor's degree in Information Science. She is excited to begin working on the Patch newsletter project this year!

