Nevada (Mo.) man draws prison time on drunken-driving and firearm charges

Nov. 3—A 60-year-old man from Nevada, Missouri, drew concurrent prison sentences when he pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to an aggravated offense of driving while intoxicated, felony driving while revoked, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Greg A. Lovewell pleaded guilty to the charges Monday in a deal dismissing two related misdemeanors and calling for three four-year sentences. Judge Gayle Crane assessed the defendant concurrent sentences of that length and ordered that they also run concurrently with sentences he received recently in Vernon County for driving while revoked and nonsupport.

The convictions stem from an arrest Jan. 3, 2021, in Carthage when an officer stopped a vehicle he was driving for failing to signal a turn. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Lovewell's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was stuttering and mumbling. He refused field sobriety and blood tests, and was placed under arrest.

A search of the pickup truck turned up a small amount of marijuana and a handgun, which he was prohibited from possessing due to six prior felony convictions. He also had a prior drunken-driving conviction and 12 prior arrests for driving while revoked, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.