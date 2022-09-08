Nevada official to appear in court on murder charge in killing of Las Vegas investigative reporter

A top Clark County, Nev., elected official who was the subject of investigative stories by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German is slated to appear in court Thursday on a murder charge after being arrested in connection with the journalist's fatal stabbing.

Clark County Administrator Robert Telles is being held without bail, booking records show.

The Clark County sheriff has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m., a half-hour before Telles' scheduled court appearance.

A special weapons team entered Telles' home and took him into custody Wednesday evening, an official who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Times. Booking records tie the arrest to last week's fatal stabbing of German.

Telles was wheeled out of his home on a stretcher after suffering an unspecified self-inflicted injury, said the source, who was not able to provide further details to The Times.

"The suspect in the homicide that occurred on Sept. 2, 2022, has been taken into custody," Las Vegas Metro police tweeted Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, police served a search warrant at Telles' home. The county official lost a primary election in June after German's stories exposed allegations of bullying, favoritism and an inappropriate relationship between Telles and a subordinate. Telles had publicly accused German of being a "bully" and running a "smear" campaign against him.

The search came a day after police announced they had connected a red or maroon 2007 to 2014 GMC Yukon to the fatal stabbing of German, 69, outside his northwest Las Vegas home. German was found Saturday morning, but investigators said they think the slaying occurred Friday morning, and security video tied the SUV to a suspect.

An SUV matching that description was towed from Telles' driveway Wednesday morning as detectives searched the house.

Las Vegas police released two images Tuesday that they said were potential leads in the killing. One was of an unidentified suspect whose appearance was disguised by a wide straw hat, gloves and an orange long-sleeve shirt. The man was seen casing the area. The second was of a Denali SUV, which has chrome handles and a sunroof.

Story continues

In a somewhat confusing series of statements, Las Vegas Metro police repeatedly called German's slaying an "isolated incident" when pressed about the danger to the public. But the department also said: "It appears the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, German was working on a new story about Telles the week he was killed.

Telles, who remains in office until December, has publicly chastised German, accusing him in one tweet of writing a "lying smear piece" and in another of being a "bully."

Las Vegas Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said German hadn’t communicated any concerns over his safety to the paper’s leadership team.

"The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom," Cook said in a statement to his newspaper Wednesday. "We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution."

German was previously a longtime columnist and reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, where he covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime, according to his biography. He joined the Review-Journal in 2010, where his investigative work spanned stories on organized crime, political corruption and government failures.

He was the author of a 2001 organized-crime book, “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss,” and was the writer and host for the second season of the Review-Journal’s true-crime podcast “Mobbed Up: The Fight for Vegas.”

Cook said German’s “bread and butter” was “breaking big stories,” with many of his investigations leading to significant reforms.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.