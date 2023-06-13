Nevada PD releases name of 7-month-old who passed away Sunday, cause of death remains unknown

The city of Nevada Public Safety Department has released the name of a 7-month-old baby that passed away Sunday.

The child is Xena Angel Shore. The cause of death remains unknown.

A press release from the Nevada Police Wednesday afternoon said that the "department is working closely with the Department of Criminal Investigation and the State of Iowa Medical Examiner's Office to determine the events leading to the death."

No charges have been filed.

The department was made aware of the child's death at 6:06 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from Sgt. Chris Brandes.

This is a developing story.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers politics, crime, courts and local government in Ames and central Iowa for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register. Reach her on Twitter @TeresaAlberts11 and at talbertson@registermedia.com, 515-419-6098.

