Nevada Police Union expresses sadness over deaths of their brothers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the Nevada State Police are in mourning over the tragedy that claimed the lives of two troopers on Thursday.

Troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix were doing their jobs in a profession where risking one’s life comes with the title.

“Tomorrow is never promised, tomorrow is not a guarantee, and we try to go out there and do the best job that we can,” Nevada Police Union President Dan Gordon said on Friday.

Doing their best jobs is what trooper Dan Gordon says led to the senseless deaths of their brothers on Thursday.

Dan Gordon, president of the Nevada Police Union. (KLAS)

Gordon, who is a trooper based in Douglas County, called this incident a devastating loss.

“It’s tough. It’s a very eye-opening experience, you know,” Gordon said. “My heart is broken. I feel for the wives and the children of the two heroes.”

Four NSP troopers have died over the past three years in the line of duty.

Gordon says there is a recklessness and a lack of awareness among some drivers on Nevada highways.

“Just one small mistake can cost a life, if you’re not paying attention,” Gordon said.

It’s a tragedy that has shaken to the core state police’s faith that they can count on returning home after their shift ends.

“Unfortunately, we’re here now having to discuss and talk about two troopers that lost their lives and [gave] the ultimate sacrifice for public safety,” Gordon said.

Gordon also says he’s upset that Abbate and Felix’s death came at the hands of a suspected drunk driver but declined further comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.