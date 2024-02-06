Nevada primary live updates: Here's why Donald Trump isn't on the ballot in the Silver State

Nevada's primary is here, but that doesn't mean former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump are going head to head at the ballot box.

The Silver State is holding a Republican primary on Tuesday, but Haley is the only major candidate participating. Trump this year opted for Nevada's caucus, which is run by the Republican Party. That means the two won't go face off until the South Carolina primary later this month.

President Joe Biden is also expecting to notch a win Tuesday in Nevada's Democratic primary, as his challengers struggle to pick up steam across the country.

When do polls close in Nevada?

Polls close in Nevada’s Democratic and Republican primaries, which are run by the state, at 7 p.m. local time, or 10 p.m. ET.

– Associated Press

Where do Nikki Haley and Donald Trump stand in 2024 polls?

While Nikki Haley is trying to pick up momentum in Nevada, South Carolina and other pivotal 2024 contests, she's still trailing Trump, the Republican frontrunner.

In a Real Clear Politics average of polls of the Republican field, Trump garnered 73.5% support across the country. In comparison, Haley received 18.8% support, even after rivals such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and others dropped out of the GOP primary.

– Marina Pitofsky

Biden declared victory in South Carolina

Joe Biden cruised to an easy victory Saturday in the South Carolina primary, the first official contest of the 2024 Democratic nomination process.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden about an hour after the polls closed at 7 p.m., even as Biden faced challenges from Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and author Marianne Williamson.

While the president is expected to win the 2024 Democratic nomination, the primary season could give clues as to where Biden stands with his party’s base and whether he has lost supporters since his 2020 White House bid.

– USA TODAY staff

Why does Nevada have a caucus and a primary?

In 2021, the Nevada Legislature approved a change to make way for a presidential preference primary. It was intended to be a simpler way to pick the preferred presidential candidates for the two major parties.

However, the Nevada Republican Party balked at the new format and went in another direction. Instead of sending delegates to the GOP National Convention based on primary results, the party will consider only results from its Feb. 8 caucus, which it will host and pay for itself.

The party says the caucus embodies the election reforms it seeks, such as the use of voter ID, a single election day with no early voting, paper ballots and less influence from super PACs.

– Mark Robison

